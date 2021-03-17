College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski drives in five runs in LSU’s victory over SLU

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski drove in five runs in LSU’s 10-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Travinski, a sophomore, hit a three-run home run off the scoreboard in the first inning to give the Tigers (15-3) a 4-0 lead.

His two-out double to center in the fourth extended the lead to 10-3.

LSU won its sixth straight and ended Southeastern’s eight-game winning streak. The Lions dropped to 11-5.

LSU will open conference play at 6 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of an SEC weekend series against Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Friday’s game will be telecast on the SEC Network, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network