College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski helps LSU top Tulane in regional opener

College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski helps LSU top Tulane in regional...

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski helped LSU defeat Tulane 7-2 in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament’s Baton Rouge Regional Friday afternoon at Skip Bertman Field, Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (44-15) faces Oregon State (40-18), an 18-2 winner over Sam Houston State, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tulane (19-41) faces Sam Houston State (38-24) in an elimination game at 2.

Travinski, a redshirt junior catcher, went 2-for-3 with two RBI. He also drew two walks.

Travinski got LSU on the board in the first inning with an RBI-double.

He also scored a run on a Gavin Dugas sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Travinski got his second RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

LSU All-American Paul Skenes (11-2) pitched a complete game. He allowed seven hits, struck out 12 and walked none.

All-American center fielder Crews went 3-for-5. Cade Beloso and Jordan Thompson had two hits each.

Tulane’s Brady Marget and Brennan Lambert both went 2-for-4.

Starter Dylan Carmouche (5-9) took the loss. He allowed nine hits and six runs in four innings.