College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski hits grand slam in LSU’s victory over NSU

BATON ROUGE — Former Airline star Hayden Travinski hit a grand slam home run and also had a double as LSU defeated Northwestern State 19-7 in seven innings Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadiun.

Unless the Tigers host an NCAA Regional, it was their final home game this season. LSU ((34-18) closes the regular season with a three-game series against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Game 1 is Friday at 7 p.m.

The game was the final one of the regular season for NSU. The Demons (25-27) begin play in the Southland Conference Tournament Friday against Nicholls State at 1 p.m. in Lake Charles.

LSU scored in every inning, capping the game with a seven-run sixth inning that included a Travinski’s grand slam and the second solo home run of the game from Braden Jobert.

The Tigers had 11 hits. But they also took advantage of 10 hit batters and eight Walks. The 10 hit-by-pitches was an NSU school record. The 19 runs were the most the Demons have allowed in a game this season.

NSU trailed by seven runs after a five-run LSU second inning before the Demons put together a five-run frame in the third.

Unsurprisingly, Jeffrey Elkins was in the middle of the Demons’ surge as the junior continued to produce at a strong clip against the Tigers.

Elkins’ two-run home run off Bryce Collins gave him home runs in consecutive games against the Tigers. In his Demon career, Elkins is 5-for-11 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs – driving in a pair of runs in all three games he has played against the Tigers.

Elkins’ two-run home run off Bryce Collins gave him home runs in consecutive games against the Tigers. In his Demon career, Elkins is 5-for-11 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs – driving in a pair of runs in all three games he has played against the Tigers.

Elkins’ shot to left-center drove Collins from the game, and the Demons quickly went to work on reliever Samuel Dutton.

After Bo Willis flew out to the center-field warning track, Gray Rowlett and Larson Fontenot singled off Dutton. Two batters later, Cam Sibley made another homecoming memory for the Demons.

A year after Larson Fontenot’s four-hit game, Sibley, a product of nearby Dutchtown High School, authored another Baton Rouge-area highlight, drilling a three-run home run to right field to pull the Demons within two.

From there, the Tigers used a patient approach, mixed with a couple of big swings of their own to hand the Demons the loss.