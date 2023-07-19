College baseball: Former Airline star Travinski returning to LSU, per media reports

Former Airline star Hayden Travinski is returning for his final year of eligibility at LSU, according to media reports.

Travinski appeared in 41 games (23 starts) last season. He batted .356 (37-of-104) with 10 home runs, five doubles and 30 RBI.

He shared the catcher position with Alex Milazzo, who was also a redshirt junior, before becoming a starter in April.

Travinski played a big role in the Tigers’ march to the national championship. He was named the the Baton Rouge Regional All-Region team after batting .429 (6-of-14) with two home runs, one double and five RBI.

Travinski played a limited role on the field in the College World Series because of an injury. He entered the decisive game against Florida in the championship round in the fourth inning after Milazzo broke his shin sliding into home.

During an injury-plagued career, Travinski has appeared in 112 games (54 starts), batting .286 with 21 home runs, nine doubles and 57 RBIz

He earned his bachelor’s degree in the spring and was an SEC Academic Honor Roll selection in 2021 and 2022 as a sport’s administration major.

Travinski played his season at Airline after transferring from Loyola College Prep.