College baseball: Former Haughton star Anderson helps NSU down Louisiana Tech

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations; featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State responded Tuesday night.

After a tough weekend on the road, the Demons returned to the familiar confines of Brown-Stroud Field and to a revitalized offense that posted three multi-run innings to pace an 11-5 win against Louisiana Tech that snapped a five-game losing streak.

While the Demons offense produced, NSU also got a strong pitching performance from freshman Austin Anderson, a former Haughton star.

Anderson (2-0) took the momentum of NSU’s six-run third and built on it, shutting out the Bulldogs on one hit across the three middle innings to help secure Northwestern State’s first mid-week win of the season.

“Our team needed a win – and a win against an unbelievable ball team,” Bertrand said. “I’m proud of our ballclub because we exhibited winning characteristics. Three zeroes from Austin Anderson. A compliment to the pitching staff and a compliment to (pitching coach) Dan (Hlad). Every idea he had worked. The bullpen did a tremendous job.”

NSU Head Coach Chris Bertrand lined the way his team responded early in the game.

“The two sticking points in the game are the way our team responded over the first three innings,” he said. “When you look at what has happened to us and what we’re trying to overcome – we didn’t open up with the best execution in the top of the first – and Kevin (Robinson) responded. After we get some runs in the bottom of the second, they come back and take the lead, and we responded again.

“Sticking point number two: When you look at it, our team really played complementary baseball. Not the best execution, but there were times when the defense complemented the offense and the offense complemented the pitching and the pitching complemented the defense in those responses.”

After averaging 10 runs per game in the first four games of the season, the Demons (5-12) hit a tough stretch offensively, scoring 33 runs in their previous 12 games before Tuesday night.

Starting with Cole Hill’s two-out RBI single in the second, the runs came in bunches as NSU scored 10 runs from the second through the fourth innings with production up and down the lineup.

Following Louisiana Tech’s three-run third, the Demons answered with six in their half of the inning, taking the lead for good on Daniel Young’s two-run single. Young was the fourth of seven straight Demons to reach as they knocked out Bulldog starter Reed Smith (0-2) after 2 1-3 innings.

Young finished 3-for-5 after entering the game with three hits on the season. He doubled his RBI total in the process.

“I’ve had faith in this team for a long time, and it really does feel good to win against a really good team like this,” Young said. “I had to stop putting so much pressure on myself – like I needed to play a bigger role on this team. I took a step back and really threw myself into the team.”

Starting with Young in the No. 6 spot in the lineup, the bottom four hitters in NSU’s order were 8-for-15 with eight runs scored, seven RBIs and four of the Demons’ eight walks.

Along with the eight walks, the Demons drew three hit by pitches from five Louisiana Tech (13-4) pitchers.

Northwestern State cashed in five of those free base runners.

Joining Young in the Demons’ multi-hit parade were Rocco Gump (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), Hill (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Samuel Stephenson (2-for-3, 2 RBIs).

Two batters after Young gave the Demons the lead for good, Stephenson tacked on a two-run double to help maintain the momentum.

“It was a tough series at Little Rock, but being able to come home and being able to deliver some hits was huge,” Stephenson said. “We needed to light a fire under our butt and get after it today and play more loose and free.”

After Robinson, who started against his father’s alma mater, gave the Demons three solid innings, Anderson bridged the gap with three sparkling innings of relief.

The Demons return to action Friday when they open a three-game series at Louisiana Tech. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Northwestern State 11, Louisiana Tech 5

LT 003 000 200 – 5 9 0

NSU 026 201 00x – 11 13 3

W – Austin Anderson (2-0). L – Reed Smith (0-2). 2B – LT, Jorge Corona. NSU, Reese Lipoma, Bo Willis, Daniel Young, Samuel Stephenson. 3B – LT, Ethan Bates. HR – LT, Cole McConnell (5). Highlights: LT, McConnell 3-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Bates 2-4, 3B. NSU, Rocco Gump 2-3, 2 RBIs; Young 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Stephenson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Cole Hill 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Records: Louisiana Tech 13-4; Northwestern State 5-12.