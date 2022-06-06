College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall helps Arkansas advance to NCAA Tournament Super Regionals

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall played a big role in the Arkansas Razorbacks’ drive to the NCAA Division I Tournament’s Stillwater Regional title.

Stovall, a freshman first baseman, went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a 7-3 victory over No. 7 Oklahoma State in the regional championship game Monday night.

Stovall had two two-out RBI singles.

In four regional games, Stovall batted .500 (8-of-16). In three games against Oklahoma State, he hit .583 (7-of-12).

He was named to the All-Regional team along with teammates Cayden Wallace, Jalen Battles and Connor Noland. Arkansas catcher Michael Turner was named MVP.

Arkansas (41-19) will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for a best-of-3 Super Regional against No. 10 national seed North Carolina (42-20). The winner advances to the College World Series.

Meanwhile, former Parkway star Eric Brown’s junior season came to and as Coastal Carolina lost to No. 8 national seed East Carolina 13-4 in the championship game of the Greenville Regional.

Brown, who played shortstop, closed with a good game, going 2-for-4.

Coastal Carolina finished 39-20-1.