College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall hits home run as Arkansas moves within a victory of advancing to the College World Series

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall hit a home run and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved within a victory of reaching the College World Series with a 4-1 victory over North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is Sunday at noon on ESPN or ESPN2. If North Carolina (42-21) wins, Game 3 will be Monday (time to be determined).

Stovall, a freshman first baseman, hit a leadoff homer over the wall in right center in the top of the fifth for Arkansas’ first run. It was his fifth home run of the season. The Razorbacks added two more runs in the inning.

Stovall finished 1-for-4. Braydon Webb led Arkansas (42-19), going 3-for-4. Brady Slavens had two hits and two RBI.

Arkansas starter Connor Noland allowed six hits and no runs in 6 2/3 innings.