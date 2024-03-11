Monday, March 11, 2024

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall makes successful return to Arkansas’ lineup

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall made a successful return to the Arkansas Razorbacks’ lineup during a three-game series against McNeese State that concluded Sunday.

Stovall batted .385 (5-for-13) as Arkansas swept the series 3-1, 11-1 and 18-5.

Stovall was the designated hitter in all three games. He went 1-of-4 in the first game, 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the second and 2-for-5 with two RBI in the third.

Stovall, a junior, suffered a broken foot that didn’t require surgery during a Feb. 5 intra-squad scrimmage. His 2023 sophomore season was cut short after 38 games after he suffered a torn labrum.

Arkansas (13-2) moved up to No. 1 from No. 2 in the USA Today Sports baseball coaches poll released Monday. The Razorbacks replaced Wake Forest (12-3), which dropped to fifth.

LSU (14-2) is No. 2

Women’s college basketball: Four Lady Techsters earn All-CUSA honors

