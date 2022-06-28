College baseball: Former Parkway star Amani Larry announces transfer from UNO to Mississippi State

New Orleans infielder Amani Larry, a former Parkway star, is transferring to Mississippi State.

Larry announced the move in a Twitter post Tuesday.

“Very blessed and thankful to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State. #Hailstate

“I would like to thank the coaches at the University of New Orleans for everything and the opportunity. Wish nothing but the best.”

Larry, a second baseman, was named the Southland Conference’s Newcomer of the Year last season. He was also a first-team All-Conference selection.

Larry led the Privateers with a .370 batting average. He had 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 56 RBI.

He also had a hand in 40 double plays, which ranked No. 2 nationally, in the regular season. The Privateers finished 30-23.

Larry is a 2019 Parkway graduate. He was a standout in both baseball and football. A quarterback, he missed a large part of his senior season in football after suffering an injury in Week 2 in the third quarter of a victory over national power Pulaski Academy.

Larry played baseball at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss., for two seasons before transferring to New Orleans. He was classified as a sophomore last season.

Because of a recently enacted NCAA rule, Larry will be immediately eligible at Mississippi State.

“I went into the portal about two weeks ago,” Larry told Steve Robertson of 247sports.com. “I was looking for a better opportunity at a place where I can challenge myself as a player. I wanted to see what opportunities came my way.

“I wanted to stay in the south and come back to Mississippi if that opportunity arrived. My family is from Mississippi. They’re all from Jefferson County and live around Fayette.

“I spent a lot of time down there when I was younger. We went down there for weekend and holidays, so it only felt right to go back to Mississippi.”

Larry’s younger brother Gabe was a three-sport athlete at Parkway.

His sister, rising senior Chloe, is a star softball and basketball player at Parkway.

Mississippi State won the 2021 national championship. The Bulldogs finished 26-30 overall and 9-21 in the SEC last season.