College baseball: Former Parkway star Larry makes first-team All-Louisiana

Former Parkway star Amani Larry has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana first team.

Larry was a second baseman for the University of New Orleans. He recently transferred to Mississippi State.

Larry was named the Southland Conference’s Newcomer of the Year last season. He was also a first-team All-Conference selection.

Larry led the Privateers with a .370 batting average. He had 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 56 RBI.

He also had a hand in 40 double plays, which ranked No. 2 nationally, in the regular season.

LSUS’ Brad Neffendorf was named Coach of the Year. He led the Pilots to a 53-8 record. LSUS reached the semifinals of NAIA World Series.

Two former Byrd stars who played for Louisiana Tech made the second team — outfielder Steele Netterville and pitcher Jonathan Fincher.