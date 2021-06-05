College baseball: Gonzaga shuts out LSU in regional opener

LSU Sports Information and Staff Reports



EUGENE, Ore. — Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob fired a complete game to take the 3-0 victory over LSU in the opening round of NCAA regional play.

Jacob (8-1) pitched nine innings while giving up no runs on four hits.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux (6-6) suffered the loss, firing 5 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on seven hits.

The Tigers move into the elimination side of the bracket and will face Central Connecticut State Saturday at 3 p.m CT. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN3, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews, Gavin Dugas and Jordan Thompson had one hit apiece for LSU.

Gonzaga’s Ernie Yake went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Grayson Sterling went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Brett Harris and Guthrie Morrison had two hits and one RBI each.

The Zags took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Sterling led off with his triple and scored on a single by Morrison.

Then with two outs, Yake doubled down the right field line, scoring Morrison.

Gonzaga made it 3-0 in the sixth.

Harris’ two-out single scored Jack Machtolf, who reached on a walk.

LSU left runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth:

In the fourth, Crews led off with a triple and Cade Doughty walked with two outs.

With Will Safford at the plate, it looked like the Tigers would get on the bard on a wild pitch. Instead, the ruling was the pitch hit Safford.

With the bases loaded, Gavin Diacomo flied out to center field.

Jacob retired 13 Tigers in a row after Morgan singled in the fifth.