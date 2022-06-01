College baseball: Historic LSUS season ends with semifinal loss in World Series

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director for Communications

LEWISTON, Idaho — The LSUS Pilots fought until the end but came up short in the semifinals of the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series, falling to No. 3 seed Lewis-Clark State, Idaho, 5-1 Wednesday.

The No. 4 Pilots finish the season with a 53-8 record, the second most wins in program history.

The Pilots got a spectacular performance out of their starter Trent Sholders.

He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and one run. The run came in the fourth inning when a softly hit liner dropped in shallow right field, scoring the runner from second and giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth from both teams, the Warriors added to their lead in the seventh with three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer, to push the lead to 4-0.

The Pilots answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Ryan Major tripled home Trevor Burkhart, cutting the deficit to three.

The Warriors added another run in the top of the ninth to push their lead to 5-1.

The Pilots were not able to get anything going in the bottom half as they dropped only their eighth game of the season and finished as a national semifinalist for the fourth time in program history.