College baseball: La. Tech adds Mitch Gaspard to coaching staff

Brock McKee, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs has announced the addition of Mitch Gaspard to the Tech baseball coaching staff.

Gaspard will assume the role of the team’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, bringing 13 years of Division I head coaching experience with him to Ruston.

“There are a handful of coaches in our business that I would hand my son off to for four years, and Mitch Gaspard is one of those men,” Burroughs remarked. “As a young coach, I watched and admired what he was doing on and off the field and I made a serious effort to emulate that in my career. This is a big get and a big day for our program. I want all Bulldogs everywhere to join me in welcoming Mitch and Kim to Louisiana Tech and our city of Ruston.”

Gaspard most recently served as the volunteer assistant for the Georgia Bulldogs last season, working with the team’s infielders, hitters and base runners. Gaspard was part of a staff that guided Georgia to its 12th NCAA Regional appearance and its sixth as a regional host (#4 national seed).

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Gaspard holds a career head coaching record of 444-331 with Northwestern State (2002-07) and Alabama (2010-16).

“I wanted to do what was best for our staff, players, fan base, program and university in finding a new coach,” Burroughs added. “I called Mitch to gauge his interest and was ecstatic that not only was he interested, but he seemed energized by our conversation. I absolutely can’t wait to share the dugout with him. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our staff, team university and community. I’m looking forward to learning from Mitch not only as a coach, but as we navigate this upcoming season on the road and embark on the construction on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. Mitch has led men through both of these scenarios and his experience will be invaluable for our program.”

He began his lengthy coaching career as an assistant coach at Houston (1988) with stops at UL-Lafayette (1989-92), Northwestern State (1993-94), Alabama (1995-2001) before taking his first head coaching job in Natchitoches. Gaspard then returned to Alabama as an assistant for the 2008 & 09 seasons before being named the head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2010.

In seven seasons with the Crimson Tide, he compiled a record of 234-193 (.548) and made four NCAA Regional appearances (2010, 11, 12, 14) along with one Super Regional appearance (2010).

“My family and I are excited to be joining the Louisiana Tech family and the Ruston community,” Gaspard said. “I’m looking forward to joining Lane and the coaching staff on their continued growth and vision for the baseball program. My philosophy has always been about building relationships with student athletes and helping them achieve their goals as baseball players and as men. Louisiana Tech has a terrific national brand and I cannot wait to begin recruiting and coaching these young men in our program.”

Over his seven years as the Alabama skipper, Gaspard coached one first team All-American, four freshmen All-Americans, has had two national Gold Glove Award winners, three ABCA All-South Region selections, seven All-SEC honorees, six SEC All-Freshman Team picks, two SEC All-Defensive team recipient, and 71 players earn SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Prior to last season’s stint in Athens, Gaspard was the associate head coach at Kansas State from 2017-18.

As an assistant with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 89-92, Gaspard helped guide the program to three NCAA Regional appearances along with three conference titles.

While at Northwestern State, he compiled a head coaching record of 211-128 (.622) and led the Demons to two Southland Conference championships, one SLC Tournament championship and a spot in the 2005 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Gaspard’s four-year collegiate playing career between LSU and Houston saw his teams compile a 148-91 (.619) overall record, post two 40-win seasons and play in a pair of NCAA Regionals (1985 and 1987). He began his career at LSU in 1984 and 1985, earning one varsity letter on Skip Bertman’s first LSU squad in 1984. The 1984 edition of the Tigers posted a 32-23 overall record.

The 1985 team went 41-18 en route to the SEC Western Division championship and collected the school’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 1975.

He transferred to Houston following his sophomore season and played two years for the Cougars, lettering in 1986 and 1987. Gaspard played on coach Rolan Walton’s final Houston team in 1986, helping the Cougars post a 35-23 overall mark. In his final season as a player, Gaspard helped the Cougars compile a 40-27 record and a berth in the NCAA Central Regional in Austin, Texas, under first-year head coach Dr. Bragg Stockton. The Cougars finished 1987 ranked 14th nationally.

Gaspard is married to the former Kim Howell, and they have two daughters, Brae and Paeton.

Born: May 26, 1965 in Port Arthur, Texas

High School: Port Arthur-Jefferson High School, Port Arthur, Texas

College: LSU (1984-85), Houston (1986-87), Louisiana-Lafayette (1988), B.A. in General Studies

Family: Wife: Kim; Children: Brae, Paeton



Playing Career

LSU (1984-85), Houston (1986-87)



Coaching Career

Asst. Coach, Houston, 1988

Asst. Coach, Louisiana-Lafayette, 1989-92

Asst. Coach, Northwestern State, 1993-94

Asst. Coach, Alabama, 1995-2001

Head Coach, Northwestern State, 2002-07

Asst. Coach, Alabama, 2008-09

Head Coach, Alabama, 2010-16

Assoc. Head Coach, Kansas State, 2017-18

Volunteer Coach, Georgia, 2018-19

Asst. Coach/Recruiting Coord., LA Tech, 2019-present