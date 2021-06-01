College baseball: Louisiana Tech announces Ruston Regional ticket prices and timeline

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech Athletics announced ticket prices and a purchasing timeline for the Ruston NCAA Regional on Monday evening. The Bulldogs will play Rider University in their first regional game at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, current season-ticket holders will be given first priority to purchase chairback seats.

The Louisiana Tech Ticket Office will do its best to preserve current seating locations. Due to the high demand tied to LA Tech Baseball hosting its first-ever NCAA Regional and the ticket allotment mandated by the NCAA for opposing teams, seat locations may slightly vary from current season-ticket locations.

The number of tickets available for purchase from season-ticket holders is based on the following criteria:

Season-ticket holders who donate to LTAC may claim their total number of season tickets.

Season-ticket holders who are not LTAC donors may claim two of their season tickets. Season-ticket holders who are not LTAC donors may donate $100 to LTAC for every two additional seats to reach their allotted number of season tickets. Season-ticket holders can also put in a request and wait until Thursday, June 3, at 2 p.m. to see if their request for additional tickets can be filled. Any season-ticket holder that does not get their desired number of tickets will be given first priority on purchasing All-session first base berm tickets.



Season-ticket holders may log in to their AccountManager account at latechsports.com/tickets starting a 9 a.m. on Tuesday to purchase their pre-filled seat orders.

All-session outfield berm tickets will also be available for purchase by the general public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. All-session outfield berm ticket will cost $60.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, LTAC donors who are not season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase remaining chairback seats upon availability. For questions and requests prior to Thursday, please contact Jarred Latta, director of development, at 318-497-7986 or jlatta@latechalumni.org.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, any requests made by season-ticket holders over their allotted season-ticket number will be filled upon availability.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 4, any remaining chairbacks will be opened to the general public.

All single-session sales for Friday’s games between NC State and Alabama (1 p.m.) and LA Tech and Rider (6 p.m.) will also go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday. This includes all berm areas and any remaining chairback seats. Student single-session tickets will also be available for sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.

All single-session ticket sales will be available online at am.ticketmaster.com/latech/regional. All single-session sales for the remainder of the Ruston Regional will also be available at the J.C. Love Field box office immediately following the final game of each day. The box office will close one hour after the final game of the day concludes.

One game equals one session. All fans must exit and then re-enter the stadium between each game/session. A public address announcement will be made upon exiting the stadium as to when the gates will open for the next game/session.

A full breakdown of all-session tickets includes the following prices:

Chairbacks: $120

Outfield Berm: $60

Tailgate Tent: $1,200 (Includes 10 tickets) Additional tickets can be purchased for $120 apiece LA Tech Athletics anticipates all tailgate tents to be claimed by 2021 season-ticket holders



A full breakdown of single-session tickets includes the following prices:

Chairbacks: $20

First Base Berm: $15

Outfield Berm: $10

Student Single-Session Tickets: $5 A valid student ID from any participating university will be valid for an outfield berm ticket



As for parking, fans can purchase an all-session parking pass for $25 if purchased with an all-session pass. Regular parking will be $10 a day (cash only) in the lot located across from J.C. Love Field.

The Louisiana Tech Ticket Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4. From Saturday, June 5, to Sunday, June 6, the ticket office will open at 10 a.m. and close one hour after the final game of the day concludes on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please contact the ticket office at 318-257-3631 or email at techtickets@latech.edu.

Ruston NCAA Regional Game Times

Friday, June 4

Game 1 – NC State vs. Alabama – 1 p.m.

Game 2 – Louisiana Tech vs. Rider – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6 p.m.

Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – 3 p.m.