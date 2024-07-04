College baseball: Louisiana Tech Associate Head Coach Mitch Gaspard announces retirement

Story and photo by Branford Clay, Louisiana Tech Associate Director Strategic Athletics

Louisiana Tech Associate Head Coach Mitch Gaspard has announced his retirement after five years with the Bulldogs and three-plus decades of coaching, the school announced on Wednesday.



Gaspard accepted the position of associate head coach at Louisiana Tech in the summer of 2019 following a stint at the University of Georgia as a volunteer assistant coach in 2018-19. Since then, as the hitting coach, Gaspard has helped produce five All-Americans (Parker Bates, Hunter Wells, Taylor Young, Ethan Bates , and Cole McConnell ) as well as 14 All-Conference USA selections.



He played a key role in helping the Bulldogs win three CUSA titles and make NCAA Regional appearances in 2021, 2022, and 2024.



Head Coach Lane Burroughs on Coach Gaspard:



“Mitch joined our program the summer after the tornado when we didn’t have a field, office, locker room, or much of anything and he was all in from the jump.”



“As a young assistant out there recruiting and trying to prove your worth, you find those guys doing it the right way and having success, you try and emulate those guys, and for me, that was Mitch Gaspard , when they had it rolling at Alabama. We always had the Northwestern State connection, and I would always seek out Mitch at recruiting events and get in his back pocket just to learn. I’m sure I drove him crazy. He taught me more without realizing it when we were out in the trenches as young recruiting guys. “



“Coach Gaspard has meant so much to me personally and professionally, but the value he added to our program cannot be measured. He’s been with me longer than any assistant I’ve had since becoming a head coach, and I leaned on him in all aspects of running a top Division 1 Baseball program.”



“Coach Gaspard is truly one of the good ones. In over 30 years of doing this, I’ve never heard another person say anything negative about him. We truly appreciate his time and the sweat equity he built up here at Louisiana Tech. We wish him and Mrs. Kim all the best as they venture into retirement and spending more time with their children and grandchildren. If anyone deserves to go out on their own accord, it’s Coach Gaspard. They will always be Bulldogs and have a place here at the Love Shack.”



The Port Arthur, Texas native will close his coaching legacy with an overall record of 444-331.