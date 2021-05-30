College baseball: Louisiana Tech to host NCAA Regional

By Tyler Hotz, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

For the first time in program history, Louisiana Tech’s baseball program has been named one of the 16 NCAA Regional host sites for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship.

Fresh off hosting the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Tournament, the new J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will play host to postseason baseball for the second straight weekend. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

The Bulldogs will find out who their three opponents in the Ruston Regional will be during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 31. The selection show will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.

Bulldog fans are invited to watch the selection show in person at J.C. Love Field on Monday. Fans will be able to watch the selection show live on the Love Shack’s video board from the stands. No fans will be allowed on the field during the selection show viewing.

Stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for the selection show watch party. The program is expected to run one hour in length.

More information will follow soon about ticket pricing and seat location. Bulldog Baseball season ticket holders and LTAC donors will receive priority. In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the ticket office will be closed on Monday, May 31. However, after regional opponents are announced on Monday, more ticketing information will be released.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

