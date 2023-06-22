College baseball: LSU advances to CWS championship series in dramatic fashion

The LSU Tigers are headed to the Men’s College World Series championship series.

Tommy White’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th lifted No. 5 seed LSU past No. 1 Wake Forest 2-0 in an elimination game Thursday night in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers (51-16) face No. 2 Florida (53-15) in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series Saturday at 6 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 2. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday at 6.

The series is a rematch of the 2017 finals won by Florida. That was the last time LSU reached the final round.

Wake Forest closed it season 54-12.

“This is what we’ve had our eyes on all year and it’s really cool to be here now,” LSU pitcher Paul Skenes said.

LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson called the victory one of the greatest moments of his life.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our team,” he said. “I think that exemplifies the talent on the roster, but more importantly the character and the people.”

He also praised Wake Forest.

“Hat tip to Coach (Tom) Walter and the Demon Deacons,” he said. “We slayed a giant tonight and that was special.”

White’s home run came after Dylan Crews led off with a single off reliever Michael Massey. then Walter then brought in Camden Minacci to pitch.

White sent the first pitch into the seats in left field.

“I thought a heater was coming,” he said. “But I was very amped up. And I saw a slider that was up and I put my bat head to it and that was about it.”

White wasn’t the only hero for LSU.

If not for first baseman Tre’ Morgan and catcher Alex Milazzo the game wouldn’t have gone to extra innings.

With runners at the corners and one out in the top of the eighth, the Demon Deacons tried a suicide squeeze.

Marek Houston attempted a bunt down the first base line. Morgan anticipated it and charged toward the plate. He fielded the ball after it bounced in front of the plate and got the ball to Milazzo, who tagged Justin Johnson out as he dove home.

Wake Forest unsuccessfully challenged the call.

“What a play,” Jay Johnson said. “Nobody has played better in this World Series than Tre’. There hasn’t been a bigger play in this World Series than that bunt play.”

Said Skenes of Morgan: “I think he showed everyone in the country that he is the most athletic first baseman out there. To be honest I saw him lay the bunt down and Tre’ kind of just came flying in and made the play and picked me up.”

And the there was Skenes, the national player of the year. He allowed just two hits in eight innings. He struck out nine and walked only one.

Thatcher Hurd also came up big. While several Demon Deacons made good contact, Hurd allowed only one hit and walked just one in three innings.

Skenes was nearly matched by Wake Forest starter Rhett Lowder, who allowed just three hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

“The best pitched college baseball game I’ve ever seen from both sides,” Johnson said. “Obviously what Paul did was spectacular. What Thatcher did was spectacular. You might see four pitchers on that mound tonight that might pitch in Major League All-Star games.”