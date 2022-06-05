College baseball: LSU falls to Southern Miss, will face Golden Eagles again Monday for regional title; Tech’s season ends

For the first time in the NCAA Tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional, the LSU Tigers couldn’t conjure the rally magic.

LSU suffered its first loss, falling to Southern Miss 8-4 Sunday night. The No. 2 regional seed Tigers (40-21) and No. 1 Golden Eagles (45-17) face off again Monday at 3 p.m. with the regional title and a berth in the Super Regionals on the line.

Earlier Saturday, Southern Miss kept its season alive with a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Kennesaw State in 11 innings.

Elsewhere, Louisiana Tech’s season came to an end with a 9-7 loss to No. 4 seed Air Force in the Austin Regional. The No. 2 seed Bulldogs finished 43-21. Top seed Texas advanced to the Super Regionals with a 10-1 victory over Air Force Sunday night.

Louisiana’s season also ended with a 6-1 loss to No. 2 TCU in the College Station Regional. The No. 3 Ragin’ Cajuns finished 37-23.

LSU defeated Southern Miss Friday 7-6 in 10 innings, scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it. That was one day after the Tigers scored 10 runs in the eighth to rally past Kennesaw State 14-11.

Sunday, LSU started fast and led 4-2 going into the bottom of the third. But Southern Miss scored two after loading the bases in the bottom of the inning to tie it.

It stayed tied until the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles scored three, taking advantage of three walks, a balk, a wild pitch and two singles.

Southern Miss added a run in the eighth on a home run.

Jacob Berry singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Josh Pearson was hit by a pitch. But Cade Doughty’s groundout ended the game.

The Tigers had eight hits, but only two after the third inning.

Berry, Doughty, Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews had two hits apiece. Doughty hit a home run and had three RBI.

LSU used five pitchers. Starter Samuel Dutton allowed five hits and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Riley Cooper took the loss. He came in with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the third. The Eagles got two straight hits tie it at 4. Cooper didn’t allow another hit before being relieved by Eric Reyzelman with a runner on first and no outs in the sixth.

Reyzelman gave two hits and walked two. The Eagles led 7-4 when he was relived with one out in the inning.

Justin Storm pitched the final five innings for Southern Miss, allowing one single in the eighth and one in the ninth. He struck out seven.

At Austin, Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two. But Air Force cut the lead to one after five and took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.

The Bulldogs tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Falcons pushed two across in the top of the seventh. Tech answered with two in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Greiving gave Air Force the 9-7 lead with a two-run home run in the eighth. Adarius Myers led off the bottom of the inning with a double and Tech had the bases loaded with two outs. But Phil Matulia grounded out to first.

The Bulldogs got a one-out single in the ninth but Air Force turned a double play to end the game.

Myers, Cole McConnell and Jackson Lancaster all had two hits. Both of Myers’ were doubles.

Seniors Taylor Young and Steele Netterville, a former Byrd star, both hit home runs. Young’s was a two-run shot that gave the Bulldogs the 4-0 lead in the second. Jorge Corona also homered.

Tech starter Jarrett Whorf allowed seven hits and struck out five in five innings. Kyle Crigger, who allowed three hits over the final 2 2/3 innings, took the loss.

Former Parkway star Eric Brown helped keep Coastal Carolina’s season alive in the Greenville Regional.

He had one hit, walked twice and had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk as the No. 3 Chanticleers rallied from a 6-0 deficit to eliminate No. 2 Virginia 7-6 Sunday afternoon.

Brown also had one hit and walked twice in a 9-1 victory over No. 1 East Carolina Sunday night.

Coastal Carolina (38-19-1) and East Carolina (44-19) play again Monday at noon for the regional title.

Needing a win to advance to the Super Regionals, No. 2 Arkansas led No. 1 Oklahoma State 8-7 after scoring three runs against No, 1 Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional in the bottom of the eighth.

The Cowboys tallied three in the top of the ninth for a two-run lead. The Razorbacks sent the game into extra innings with two in the bottom of the inning.

But Oklahoma State scored four in the top of the 10th and won 14-10.

The victory capped a wild day for the Cowboys. They defeated No. 4 Missouri State 29-14 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall, a freshman first baseman, had another good game for Arkansas, going 2-for-3 and drawing a walk.

In three regional games, Stovall is batting .500 (6-of-12).

Arkansas (40-19) and Oklahoma State (41-21) face off again at 5 Monday for the regional title.