College baseball: LSU forces decisive game vs. Oregon Monday night in regional

LSU Sports Information

EUGENE, Ore. — LSU junior Gavin Dugas and freshman Dylan Crews both crushed solo home runs en route to a thrilling 4-1 victory over the Oregon Ducks inside PK Park to send the NCAA Eugene Regional to a Game 7.

Senior reliever Trent Vietmeier started the game for the Tigers and pitched one inning while giving up no runs on one hit. Freshman left-hander Javen Coleman took over and picked up his third win of the year while firing six solid innings. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out six Ducks and walked three.

Oregon starter Brett Walker was charged with the loss, his third loss of the season. He fired 7.2 innings while giving up four runs on nine hits with one walk.

Senior closer Devin Fontenot took over for Coleman in the 8th and closed out his fifth ballgame of the season. He gave up one run on four hits during his outing.

Game 7 of the Eugene Regional will be played Monday night at 9 p.m. CT. The matchup will be televised by ESPN2, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates including 98.1 FM and streaming free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

LSU 9, Gonzaga 4

LSU junior A.J. Labas pitched eight strong innings and the Tiger hitters came out swinging in the first three innings to lift the Tigers to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Eugene Regional at PK Park.

Labas (4-2) fired 123 pitches throughout his eight-inning outing and tied a career high with eight strikeouts while giving up four runs on six hits. Senior reliever Trent Vietmeier came in for relief to finish off the game in the top of the 9th and picked up one strikeout.