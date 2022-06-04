College baseball: LSU knocks off Southern Miss in dramatic fashion in NCAA Tournament; Tech falls to Texas for first loss in Austin Regional

College baseball: LSU knocks off Southern Miss in dramatic fashion in NCAA...

For the second straight game, the LSU Tigers pulled out a victory after a late-inning rally in the NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional Saturday.

Down four runs going into the bottom of the ninth against No. 1 regional seed and host Southern Miss, No. 2 LSU scored four to send the game into extra innings then won it 7-6, scoring the run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice with one out in the bottom of the 10th.

LSU (40-20) will face the winner of an elimination game between Southern Miss (44-17) and No. 3 Kennesaw State (36-27) at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers will advance to the Super Regionals with a victory. A loss will force a decisive game for the regional title Monday.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Louisiana Tech suffered its first loss in the Austin Regional, falling to No. 2 Texas 5-2. The Bulldogs (43-20) play No. 4 Air Force (31-28), which eliminated Dallas Baptist 5-1 Saturday, in an elimination game.

The winner will play Texas (44-19) at 6. If Tech defeats Air Force, the Bulldogs will have to defeat Texas to force a decisive second game Monday for the regional title.

Friday night, LSU rallied from an 11-4 deficit with 10 runs in the eighth inning to defeat Kennesaw State 14-11.

Saturday, the Tigers found themselves down 6-2 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Dylan Crews homered with one out to make it 6-3. After Jacob Perry flied out, Josh Pearson singled. Cade Doughty followed with a home run to make it a one-run game.

Tre’ Morgan was hit by a pitch. Drew Bianco, running for Morgan, stole second. Jordan Thompson then tied it with a single.

Gavin Dugas struck out to end the inning.

Southern Miss went three-up, three-down in the top of the 10th.

Tyler McManus led off the bottom of the inning with a single and Josh Stevenson was hit by a pitch. Crews was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Berry grounded to shortstop and the Eagles got the force at home. Pearson then hit a ball that hit just in front of home plate. It bounced high to Southern Miss shortstop Dustin Dickerson in front of second base. Stevenson raced home and scored on a slide before the ball reached the throw reached the catcher.

Crews, Pearson, Doughty and McManus all had two hits. Thompson had one hit and drew three walks.

McManus hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

LSU started Ty Floyd allowed six hits and four earned runs in six innings. He struck out seven.

Paul Gervase, who pitched the 10th, got the win.

At Austin, Tech outhit Texas 13-11, but the big hit eluded the Bulldogs, who left 13 runners on base.

Taylor Young, Steele Netterville, Walker Burchfield, Logan McCleod, and Wade Elliott all had two hits. Burchfield McCleod and Elliott had doubles.

Tech starter Ryan Jennings allowed just three hits and one run in six innings. He struck out five and walked three.

The Longhorns broke a 1-1 tie with three runs on six hits, five straight singles followed by a double, off Kyle Crigger in the bottom of the seventh.

In other games of area interest, No. 2 seed Arkansas rallied past No. 1 Oklahoma State 20-12 to improve to 2-0 in the Stillwater Regional.

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall, a freshman first baseman, had a big game, going 3-for-5.

The Razorbacks were down 10-5 after six innings. They scored three in the seventh, eight in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Arkansas (40-18) faces the winner between Missouri State (31-28) and Oklahoma State (40-21) at 6 Sunday. The Razorbacks will advance to the Super Regionals with a victory.

Louisiana, the No. 3 seed, lost its first game in the College Station Regional, falling to No. 1 Texas A&M 9-6.

Louisiana senior second baseman Jonathan Brandon, a former Airline star, went 1-for-3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (37-22) face No. 2 TCU (37-21) in an elimination game at 1 Sunday.

Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana (30-31), the No. 4 seed, was eliminated from the Auburn Regional, losing to No. 2 UCLA 16-2.

Former Parkway star Eric Brown, a junior shortstop, had a two-run double as No. 3 Coastal Carolina staved off elimination with a 10-8 victory over No. 4 Coppin State in the Greenville Regional.