College baseball: LSU No. 5 national seed in NCAA Division I Tournament; Tigers face Tulane in first game of Baton Rouge Regional Friday

LSU has been named the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA Division I Tournament and will host a four-team regional beginning Friday.

The Tigers (43-15) play American Athletic Conference Tournament champion Tulane (19-40), the No. 4 seed in the regional, in the first game at 2 p.m.

In the second game, No. 2 Oregon State (39-18) faces No. 3 Sam Houston State (38-23), the Western Athletic Conference champion, at 7 in the second game.

The double-elimination regional continues through at least Sunday and could conclude Monday.

This marks the 27th time LSU has been selected as a regional host. It’s the first time since 2019.

2023 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

All times Central and subject to change

Friday, June 2

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Tulane – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs (3) Sam Houston – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 2 p.m.

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 8 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary