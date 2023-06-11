College baseball: LSU one win away from CWS after routing Kentucky

The LSU Tigers are one win away from advancing to the Division I College World Series after rolling past Kentucky 14-0 in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 5 seed Tigers (47-15) and No. 12 Wildcats (40-20) are scheduled to play Game 2 of the best-of-5 series Saturday at 5 p.m. if Kentucky wins, Game 3 is scheduled for Monday.

Friday’s game was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. But concerns about the weather caused it to be delayed seven hours even though it never rained.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to get on the board as Tre’ Morgan hit the first of LSU’s six home runs in the bottom of the first.

Tommy White and Morgan hit home runs in the bottom of the third as LSU increased the lead to 4-0.

Morgan finished 4-for-5 with three RBI. White went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI.

Jordan Thompson went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Dylan Crews went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Josh Pearson and Gavin Dugas also hit homers.

Former Airline standout Hayden Travinski reached base on a walk and hit-by-pitch.

LSU starter Paul Skenes went 7 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine.