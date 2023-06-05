College baseball: LSU one win away from regional title

LSU Athletic Communications

BATON ROUGE — Former Airline star hit one of LSU’s five home runs as the Tigers edged Oregon State 6-5 Sunday to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Division I Tournament’s Baton Rouge Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Travinski’s home run, a solo shot into the left field bleachers, tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fifth.

With the score even at 5, right fielder Brayden Jobert launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Late Sunday, Oregon State eliminated Sam Houston State 3-1. The Tigers (46-15) and the Beavers (41-19) are scheduled to face off again at 1 p.m. Monday.

If LSU wins, the Tigers are the regional champions; if Oregon State wins, the teams will play again at 5 p.m. to determine the regional champion.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-2) came in to relieve LSU starter Ty Floyd out of the weather delay and earned the win for his efforts.

He fired five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, but tallied a career-high 12 punchouts. Gavin Guidry entered to pitch in the ninth to close out the game and pick up his second save of the season. He tallied two strikeouts in his outing.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the top of the third with a solo shot from second baseman Travis Bazzana. Floyd escaped the ensuing jam, and the game entered a weather delay at 3:12 p.m. The contest resumed with the Tigers coming up to bat in the bottom of the third at 6:15 p.m.

The Beavers added to their lead upon returning to play with a solo home run from right fielder Brady Kasper. The visitors also tacked on a third run due to a single and an error after a double and sac bunt got catcher Tanner Smith to third.

The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the fourth, as centerfielder Dylan Crews launched his 16th dinger of the season. Left fielder Josh Pearson reached base via a triple and Crews’ homer drove him in.

LSU entered the bottom of the fifth down one run and exited with the lead. Travinski hit his ninth homer of the season and designated hitter Cade Beloso made it back-to-back with a dinger to right field.

The Tigers led 4-3 after five innings. Pearson added to the home run total for the Tigers to make the score 5-3.

Oregon State tied it up at five with a two-run shot by left fielder Gavin Turley.