College baseball: LSU tops Tennessee in CWS opener

LSU Athletic Communications

OMAHA, Neb. – Right-hander Paul Skenes fired 7.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, and right-fielder Brayden Jobert collected three hits and two RBI to lift the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Tennessee in both squads opening game at the Men’s College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 49-15 on the season, and the Volunteers dropped to 43-21.

The Tigers move into the winner’s bracket at the CWS and will face Wake Forest on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be televised on ESPN, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Skenes (13-2) earned the victory after tossing over seven scoreless innings and tallying double-digit strikeouts. He finished the outing allowing two runs on five hits with only one walk issued. LSU left-hander Riley Cooper entered the game in the eighth, taking over for Skenes and earned his first save of the season after firing 1.1 scoreless innings and two punchouts.

With 12 strikeouts on the night, Skenes eclipsed 200 punchouts on the season. He became the second LSU pitcher to reach that mark, right behind program legend Ben McDonald who tossed an SEC record 202 in 1989.

Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey (3-4) after throwing 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

LSU got the scoring started in its opening game of the College World Series on the strength of second baseman Gavin Dugas’ 16th homer of the season. The Tigers added to their total in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout from first baseman Tre’ Morgan and led 2-0 after three innings.

The Tigers struck for two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 4-0. Catcher Hayden Travinki, a former Airline star, began the frame with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rightfielder Brayden Jobert delivered an RBI triple on a ball he smoked to the RCF wall. With Jobert on third, shortstop Jordan Thompson hit one through the left side to bring in Jobert.

In the bottom of the seventh, centerfielder Dylan Crews led off with a double, and third baseman Tommy White followed with a single to left field. Morgan produced a quality at-bat with less than two outs and lifted a sac fly to center.

With his leadoff double, Crews collected his 100th hit of the season, becoming the first LSU player since Alex Bregman to eclipse that mark in a single season. Bregman accomplished the feat in 2013.

Tennessee scored their first run of the ballgame on an RBI single from shortstop Maui Ahuna. Centerfielder Hunter Ensley hit a two-run shot to make the score 5-3.

Jobert padded the LSU lead in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot to right field, which accounted for the final margin.