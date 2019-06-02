College baseball: LSU wins regional, will host Florida State in Super Regional

The LSU Tigers will host an NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

LSU, the top seed, rallied past No. 3 Southern Mississippi 6-4 to win the Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 13 national seed Tigers (40-24) will host Florida State (39-21) in a best-of-three Super Regional. Florida State won the Athens Regional, defeating No. 4 national seed Georgia 10-1 Sunday.

Southern Miss, which eliminated No. 2 Arizona State 13-12 Sunday afternoon, closed its season 40-21.

LSU senior Antoine Duplantis set the school career hits record. He came into the game tied with Eddy Furniss with 352. He surpassed Furniss with a single in his first at-bat and finished with two hits.

LSU led 3-1 through four innings, but Southern Miss scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. The Golden Eagles had the bases loaded with two outs, but Matt Beck got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs on four hits.

Duplantis led off with a single and advanced to third on a single by Daniel Cabrera, who was able to reach second. Zach Watson scored both with a single to center field.

Saul Garza brought Watson home with a double to right center.

Southern Miss put runners at second and third with one out in the top of the eighth. But Devin Fontenot got a strikeout and groundout to end the threat.

Fontenot, who replaced Trent Vietmeier with no outs and a runner on first in the eighth, hit a batter with two outs and no on one in the ninth. He then induced a groundout from Matthew Guidry end the game.

Josh Smith had a hand in LSU’s first three runs.

He led off the bottom of the first with a home run. His triple to left center with two outs in the second scored two runs.

Garza, Duplantis and Smith all had two hits.

LSU starter Eric Walker allowed three hits and all four runs in 4 2/3 in innings. Vietmeier (3-1), who allowed two hits in two innings, got the win. Fontenot earned his seventh save of the season.

Gabe Montenegro, who hit a solo homer in the fourth and went 2-for-3, was the only Golden Eagle with more than one hit.

Starter Josh Lewis (1-1) took the loss. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs in six innings.