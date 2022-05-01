College baseball: LSUS finishes regular season 47-3 with sweep of LSUA

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director of Communications

The No. 3 LSUS Baseball team (47-3, 31-2) completed the sweep of their in-state rivals LSUA on Saturday afternoon to close out one of the best regular seasons in NAIA history.

The Pilots won the first game of the day, 13-6, before winning the series finale, 10-7.

With the wins, the Pilots close the regular season 47-3 overall and 31-2 in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Generals fall to 29-14 overall and 25-8 in RRAC play.

GAME ONE

The Generals were first to get a run across in the first game of the double-header with a run in the first.

The Pilots then answered with two in the second on a Julian Flores homer to take their first lead of the game.

After the Generals tied it up in the third, the Pilots exploded for eight runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.



Trevor Burkhart singled home Josh Wunnenberg for the first run of the inning which was followed by a walk to Carlos Pineyro that scored Flores.

Burkhart would then come around to score on an Austin McNicholas single to put the Pilots up 5-2.

Another walk to Zyon Avery brought home the fourth run of the inning and then Ryan Major doubled home two to push the Pilots lead to 8-2. Both Avery and Major would come around to score to complete the eight-run inning for the Pilots, putting them up 10-2.



The Pilots would score two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to push their run total to 13, more than good enough for Pilot pitching. Three Pilot pitchers combined to go the seven innings in game two of the series, securing win number 46 on the season.



GAME 2



Both teams failed to get a run across throughout the first two innings of the series finale.

It wasn’t until the third inning when the Pilots were able to get on the board when Avery connected on his 10th homer of the season. It was a three-run homer that brought home McNicholas and Pineyro.



The Pilots were then able to get two more runs to come home in the fourth to push their lead to 5-0.

Burkhart singled home Flores and then later came around to score on a Pineyro single. Five more runs would come around to score for the Pilots in the game, including two on a two-run shot by Flores.



The Generals made it interesting in the final three innings by scoring two in the seventh, one in the eighth, and four in the ninth.

However, the Pilots were able to hold off the Generals comeback to complete the sweep and close out the regular season with their 47th win.

UP NEXT

The Pilots will be back in action on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. CT as they kick off the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed in Sterlington. The Pilots will be looking for their 14th conference tournament championship.









