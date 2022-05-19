College baseball: LSUS headed to NAIA World Series after dramatic victory



Staff Reports

The LSUS Pilots are headed to the NAIA World Series after a dramatic 9-7 victory over Loyola in the Opening Round Shreveport regional tournament at LSUS.

Jaylin Turner’s pinch-hit home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Pilots the regional title. It was LSUS’ third straight victory in an elimination game after losing their opener to Loyola 7-4 on Monday.

LSUS (51-6) will be making its second straight trip and fifth overall to the NAIA World Series, which begins May 27 in Lewiston, Idaho. Loyola closed its season 36-23.

The Pilots started the bottom of the 10th with a groundout and strikeout. Julian Flores was hit by a pitch before Turner’s homer.

LSUS’ Allbry Major hit two home runs. He went 3-for-6 with four RBI.

Ryan Major went 4-for-6 with a double. Flores went 3-for-3. Josh Wunnenberg had two hits, including a double.

Loyola started fast, scoring two runs in the top of the first and second.

The Pilots got on the board in the bottom of the second when a Ryan Major single brought home Flores. Austin McNicholas then scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two.

Allbry Major’s two-run home run tied it in the fourth. The Wolf Pack regained the lead with a run in the fifth, but the Pilots tied it again in the bottom of the sixth.

LSUS took the for the first time at 7-5 on Allbry Major’s second homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Cameron Trosclair’s two-run homer tied it at 7 in the top of the eighth.

Brad White came on in the ninth in relief and went two solid innings to put the Pilots in a position to win the game. He struck out two and walked none.

Bobby Vath pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief after entering the game with one out in the top of the second. He allowed two hits and struck out four.