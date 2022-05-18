College baseball: LSUS one win away from World Series berth

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director for Communications

LSUS won two elimination games Wednesday to stay alive in the Shreveport Bracket and force the if-necessary game against Loyola on Thursday.

The Pilots (50-6) defeated Lyon College, 14-6, before taking down Loyola, 16-2.

LSUS will take on Loyola again 11 a.m. Thursday with a trip to the NAIA World Series on the line.

LSUS 14, Lyon College 6

Lyon opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning.

LSUS got on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Major that scored Trevor Burkhart.

The Pilots took their first lead in the fourth when Josh Wunnenberg connected on a two-run homer.

The Scots regained the lead at 5-3 with three runs in the top of the fifth.

The Pilots answered with single runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh then broke the game open with an eight-run eighth.

A three-run homer by Zyon Avery got the scoring started.

LSUS 16, Loyola 2

With Loyola a win away from a World Series berth, the Pilots scored early and often against the Wolf Pack in the championship round.

The Pilots got on the board in the first when Carlos Pineyro brought home Ryan Major with a sacrifice fly.

They added two in the third on a Cameron Lewis sacrifice fly and a Burkhart RBI single.

Up 3-1 heading into the seventh, the Pilots broke the game open.

Pineyro was hit by a pitch, bringing home Major. Then Julian Flores connected on his 12th homer of the year —a grand slam that pushed the Pilot lead to 8-1.

Jaylin Tuner made it back-to-back jacks as he sent one over the left field wall for his sixth homer of the year. A Major single brought home Burkhart which led to a three-run homer by Allbry Major that made it 13-1 and made it a ten-run inning.

The Pilots scored three in the ninth on a three-run homer by Jake Vesecky to push the lead to 16-2.