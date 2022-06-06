College baseball: LSU’s season ends with one-run loss to Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional

The LSU Tigers had one more rally in them Monday, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers’ season came to an end with an 8-7 loss to Southern Miss in the decisive game of the NCAA Tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU led 4-3 through six innings. Southern Miss scored four in the top of the seventh to take a 7-4 lead.

As they had in previous victories over Kennesaw State and Southern Miss, the Tigers rallied. They cut the lead to one with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Then Gavin Dugas smacked a pinch hit home run to tie it at 7 in the eighth.

The Golden Eagles started the ninth with back-to-back singles. Then they scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Danny Lynch.

There was no rally this time. LSU went quietly in the bottom of the ninth with three consecutive groundouts.

LSU finished its first season under Head Coach Jay Johnson 40-22. Southern Miss (47-17), the No. 11 national seed, will host Miami Regional winner Ole Miss (35-22) in a best-of-3 Super Regional with a berth in the College World Series on the line.

LSU had 11 hits. Cade Doughty, Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson had two apiece. Doughty had a solo home run. Morgan had three RBI and Thompson two.

LSU used seven pitchers. Starter Ma’khail Hilliard allowed five hits and two earned runs in three innings. Paul Gervase relieved Hilliard and allowed two hits and one earned run while walking three in three innings.

Eric Reyzelman, who gave up three hits and one earned run over the final two innings, took the loss.

Lynch, Christopher Sargent and Gabe Montenegro all had three hits for Southern Miss.

Five Golden Eagles pitchers combined for nine strikeouts. Tyler Stuart, who pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, got the win.