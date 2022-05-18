College baseball: LSUS stays alive in NAIA tournament regional with victory

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director for Communications

LSUS rebounded nicely after dropping its opening game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday night by defeating Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 10-2, on Tuesday at LSUS.

The Pilots (48-6) face Lyon College on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in another elimination game of the Shreveport Regional. USAO finished 36-15.

The Pilots, the designated visiting team, got the scoring started early. They scored one in the first when Austin McNicholas scored on a wild pitch and an error by the Drovers.

After giving up a run in the bottom half, the Pilots answered with five runs in the third inning.

Trevor Burkhart scored on a balk followed by a sacrifice fly by Allbry Major that scored Ryan Major.

The third run came around to score when Carlos Pineyro reached on a fielder’s choice. The final two runs in the inning came courtesy of a two-run homer by Julian Flores.

The Pilots added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kevin Miranda got the start and delivered a solid outing, improving to 12-1 after going five innings with five strikeouts. Six more pitchers combined to get the final 12 outs in the game and keep the Pilots’ season alive.