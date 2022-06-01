College baseball: LSUS stays alive in NAIA World Series

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director for Communications

LEWISTON, Idaho — The No. 4 seed LSUS Pilots kept their season alive with a 3-2 victory over No. 7 Faulkner, Ala., Tuesday in the NAIA World Series Monday.

Trevor Burkhart broke a 2-2 tie with a home run over the left-center wall in the top of the ninth.

LSUS (53-7) rebounded from Sunday’s 8-4 loss to No. 1 Southeastern, Fla. The Pilots will play again Wednesday at 5 against No. 3 Lewis-Clark State, Idaho (56-6).

LSUS and Faulkner were locked in a battle from the first pitch of the game.

Kevin Miranda got the start and delivered another spectacular performance. He went five innings, gave up two runs and had ten strikeouts. Faulkner got a solid outing from its starter as well as both offenses struggled to find their rhythm for the early portion of the game.

The Pilots got on the board in the top of the fourth when Nathan Beyer drove in Cameron Lewis. The Eagles responded in the fifth, however, with two runs on two hits to take a 2-1 lead.

The Pilots’ bullpen then went to work and did not allow the Eagles to score another run.

The Pilots were able to get the tying run across in the sixth inning when Beyer drove in his second run of the game on a sacrifice fly.

The score remained tied at two until Burkhart’s home run.

The Eagles got the leadoff man on in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in the Pilots bringing in Allbry Major from center field to pitch.

Major got the first man he saw to pop a bunt attempt up to Pilot catcher Jake Vesecky. He then got the final two outs via the strikeout to strand the tying run on base.