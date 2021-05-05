College baseball: LSU’s Travinski, former Airline star, out for season with torn UCL in right elbow

LSU sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski, a former Airline standout, will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said at his Tuesday news conference.

Mainieri said Travinski is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

Manieri said the injury occurred during LSU’s series against South Carolina played April 15-17 at Alex Box Stadium.

“He made a throw to second base and felt something weird in his elbow,” Manieri said. “A catcher. Who would have ever thought.”

Travinski had issues with a stress reaction in his right elbow in preseason practice.

“He had that stress reaction and took months of rehab and was feeling better and better and getting stronger and stronger,” Manieri said.

Travinski made the trip to Oxford, Miss., for a series against Ole Miss Apr 22-25 but didn’t play.

When LSU returned, Manieri said Travinski had an arthrogram that showed the torn UCL.

“He looked at all his options and finally decided he was going to have the surgery,” Manieri said.

Travinski played in 29 games and started 12. He batted .271 with four home runs, one double and 13 RBI.

LSU (27-17, 7-14 SEC) opens a three-game series at Auburn on Thursday.