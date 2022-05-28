College baseball: LSUS wins NAIA World Series opener

By Tanner Craft, LSUS Assistant Athletic Director for Communications

LEWISTON, Idaho — The LSUS Pilots battled the elements during a rainy day and defeated the Bellevue Bruins, 8-4, to begin NAIA World Series play Friday.

The No. 4 seed Pilots (52-6) will be back in action Monday at 5 p.m. against the winner of No. 1 Southeastern and No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett.

Bellvue fell to 48-12.

The Pilots and Bruins were locked in a pitchers’ duel through the first three innings.

LSUS starter Bobby Vath went the first three innings and only gave up one hit. With the game tied at 4 in the top of the fourth, lightning was detected in the area causing an eventual five-hour suspension.

At 6 local time, the Pilots again took the field with Kevin Miranda on the mound.

He inherited a runner on base when play resumed in the fourth. Miranda got a quick strikeout for the first out of the inning and then gave up a two-run homer that gave Bellevue the lead.

That was the last time the Bruins got anything going against Miranda. He went four innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. He was followed out of the bullpen by Brad White and Chase Guitreau.

The Pilots took the lead in the fifth. The inning started with a walk to Trevor Burkhart and a double by Austin McNicholas.

Then Allbry Major connected on his ninth home run of the season, a moon shot that flew over the scoreboard in right-center, to give the Pilots a 5-2 lead.

LSUS got two more runs in the sixth on an Austin McNicholas single that scored Burkhart and Zyon Avery.

In the eighth, Major again connected on a line drive homer that extended the lead to 8-2.

Bellevue scored two in the ninth to cut the deficit in half, but Guitreau got the final out on a ground ball to Burkhart, securing the win.