College baseball: Navarro eliminates BPCC from Region XIV sub-regional tournament

After staying alive with a big comeback victory against Blinn College late Saturday, the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers were eliminated from the Region XIV North Sub-Regional Tournament by Navarro College on Sunday in Tyler, Texas.

Navarro, the No. 1 seed, shut out BPCC for the second time in the tournament, 8-0. The Bulldogs advanced to this weekend’s Region XIV Super Regional.

BPCC closed its season 23-22.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 9-2 deficit after five innings to defeat Blinn 10-9.

BPCC cut the lead to 9-4 with two in the sixth then scored four in the eighth to get within one.

The Cavs tied it on a Garrett Felix single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The hit scored Chance Lyon, running for Elliot Hebert. Hebert was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced to second on a Collin Young walk.

Young scored the winning run on Mason Hammonds’ single to right field.

Felix went 4-for-6 with five RBI. Hammonds, Hebert and Gavin Baird had two hits apiece. Andrew Mills had three RBI.

Landon Foster allowed three hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Daniel Shafer didn’t allow a hit in 2/3 of an inning after relieving Foster. Jayden Saylor, who got the win, got the final out of the eighth inning and sat down Blinn in order in the top of the ninth.

BPCC managed just five hits off Navarro’s Chad Ricker in the seven-inning game.

Felix went 2-for-3. Six BPCC pitchers allowed nine hits and struck out nine.

The Cavaliers also lost to Navarro (28-11) 12-0 earlier in the tournament. They defeated Wharton County 12-0 in the first round.