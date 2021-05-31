College baseball: NC State, Alabama, Rider to join Tech in Ruston Regional; LSU headed to Oregon; Southern, McNeese State in field

Carolina State, Alabama and Rider will join Louisiana Tech in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament’s Ruston Regional.

The field of 64 was announced Monday.

LSU is headed to the Eugene, Ore., Regional hosted by No. 14 national seed Oregon. They will be joined by Gonzaga and Central Connecticut State.

SWAC Tournament champion Southern is going to the Austin Regional hosted by No. 2 national seed Texas. The other two teams are Arizona State and Fairfield.

Southland Conference Tournament champion McNeese State is headed to the Fort Worth Regional hosted by No. 6 national seed TCU. They will be joined by Oregon State and Dallas Baptist.

All 16 regionals are scheduled for Friday through Monday (if necessary).

Tech received the No. 16 national seed. The school is hosting a regional for the first time in school history. It will be played at the new JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park, which replaced the old stadium that was severely damaged by a tornado in 2019.

Tech (40-18), the Conference-USA Tournament runner-up, is the No. 1 seed in the regional. The Bulldogs open play at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 4 Rider (23-16), the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament champion (ESPN 3).

In the regional’s opener, No. 2 NC State (30-17), the ACC Tournament runner-up, faces No. 3 Alabama (31-24) at 2.

According to the NCAA, Alabama was one of the last four teams to make the field. The Crimson Tide finished fifth in the SEC West Division with a 12-17 record.

LSU (34-22) is the No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional. The Tigers face No. 2 Gonzaga (33-17), the West Coast Conference champion, at 9 Friday (ESPN 3).

In the opener, No. 1 Oregon (37-14) plays No. 4 Central Connecticut (28-13), the Northeast Conference Tournament champion, at 4.

Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 at 20-10.

Southern (20-28), the No. 4 seed, takes on No. 1 Texas (42-15) in the Austin Regional at 1 p.m. Friday (Longhorn Network). Texas shared the Big 12 regular-season title with TCU.

Arizona State (32-20), the No. 2 seed, faces No. 3 Fairfield (37-3) in the other opener at 6.

McNeese (32-28), the No. 4 seed, faces No. 1 TCU (40-17) at 6 Friday (ESPN 3) in the Fort Worth Regional. Oregon State (34-22), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 3 Dallas Baptist (37-15) at 2 in the opener.

Louisiana Tech won the Conference-USA West title at 22-8. The host Bulldogs lost to Old Dominion 5-4 in the conference tournament championship game Sunday.

That came a day after Tech pulled off two big comebacks against Southern Miss to advance to the title game. The Bulldogs trailed 8-0 early in the first game and rallied to win 11-10 in 10 innings. In the second game, Tech scored three in bottom of the ninth to tie it at 5 and went on to win 7-5 in 10.

Rider upset No. 1 seed Fairfield 7-2 in the MAAC Tournament championship game.

NC State lost to Duke 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game. The Wolfpack finished second to No. 9 national seed Notre Dame in the Atlantic Division at 19-14.

Alabama went 2-2 in the SEC Tournament, defeating South Carolina 9-3 and Tennessee 3-2 and losing to Florida 7-2 and Tennessee 11-0.

LSU is playing a Gonzaga team that won the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 20-7 conference mark.



— Featured photo by Tom Morris