College baseball: NCAA Division I Tournament will include former parish prep standouts

The NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament includes several teams with former Bossier Parish high school standouts in n their roster.

Pairings at the 16 regional sites were announced Monday. First-round games are Friday.

LSU (38-20) is the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Tigers open play against No. 3 Kennesaw State (35-26) at 6 p.m.

LSU redshirt sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski is a former Airline standout. He has appeared in 32 games and started 16. Travinski is batting .242 with three doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI.

In the opener at Hattiesburg, No. 1 seed Southern Miss (43-16) faces No. 4 Army West Point (31-23) at 1.

Former Airline standout Will Tynes, a redshirt freshman pitcher, is on the Southern Miss roster.

Arkansas (38-18) is the No. 2 seed in the Stillwster Regional. The Razorbacks play No. 3 Grand Canyon (41-19) at noon Friday.

Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall is a former Haughton standout. Stovall has started 40 of the 41 games he’s played. He is batting .252 with seven doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

In the other Stillwater Regional opener, No. 1 Oklahoma State (39-20) takes on No. 4 Missouri State (30-27) at 6.

Louisiana-Lafayette (36-21) is the No. 3 seed in the College Station Regional. The Ragin’ Cajuns play No. 2 TCU (36-20) at 7.

Former Airline star Jonathan Brandon, a senior second baseman at ULL, has appeared in 38 games and started 22. He is batting .229 with two doubles, three triples, one home run and 12 RBI.

In the other College Station Regional opener, No. 1 Texas A&M (37-18) faces No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18) at 1.

Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) is the No. 3 seed in the Greenville Regional. The Chanticleers open against No. 2 Virginia (38-17) at 5.

Former Parkway star Eric Brown is a junior infielder for Coastal Carolina. He is batting .332 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 RBI. He has started all 52 games this season.

Two other Louisiana teams are in the field of 64.

Louisiana Tech (42-19) is the No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional. The Bulldogs play No. 3 Dallas Baptist (34-22–1) in the first round at 6:30. In the other opener, No. 1 Texas (42-19) faces No. 4 Air Force (30-27) at 1.

Southeastern Louisiana (30-29) is the No. 4 seed in the Auburn Regional. The Lions play No. 1 Auburn (37-19) at 6. In the other opener, No. 2 UCLA (38-22) faces No. 3 Florida State (33-23) at 11 a.m.