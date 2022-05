Staff Reports

Steele Netterville, a former Byrd star, set the school career doubles record in Louisiana Tech’s 11-6 victory over Florida Atlantic Saturday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Netterville went 2-for-5 with a home run and the 59th double of his career.

LA Tech (33-16, 15-8 C-USA) evened the three-game series with the victory. Florida Atlantic dropped to 29-18 and 14-9.

The final game of the series is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

— Featured photo by Tim Smith