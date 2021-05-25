College baseball: Nine BPCC players sign with four-year schools

Nine players from last season’s Bossier Parish Community College baseball team have signed with four-year colleges, including five Division I teams.

The Cavaliers went 23-22 last season and advanced to the Region 14 North Tournament championship game for the first time in school history.

“I’m proud of the team handling the adversity and challenges of this season and playing their best baseball when it mattered the most,” BPCC head coach Bobby Gilliam said.

Below is a list of the signees provided by Gilliam.

Division I

Justin Lawson (Winnfield, North Carolina State, right-handed pitcher) — 70 strikeouts in 44 innings, ranked in the top 10 of Region 14.

Garrett Felix (Lafayette High, Nicholls State, second baseman) — Hit leadoff all season, batted .351 with three home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Ron Franklin (Rummel, Eastern Kentucky, centerfield) — Started 42 games and played elite defense, batted .252 with three home runs.

Beau Ross (Many, Tarleton State, pitcher) — A steady reliever all year, 1-1 with 15 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Daniel Shafer (Willis, Texas, High School, UTSA, right-handed pitcher) — Struck out 27 in 16 innings, 3-0, Region 14 leader in saves with five.

Division 2

Andrew Mills (Plano, Texas, East High School, UNC Pembroke, first base) — Put up huge numbers, hit .353 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI, team leader in all categories.

Johnny Vesevick (Wheaton, Ill., High School, Southern Arkansas, left-handed pitcher) — Pitched 19 innings and struck out 23.

Jayden Saylor (Wylie East High School, Garland, Oklahoma Christian, right-handed pitcher) — 4-3 with 32 strikeouts in 34 innings.

NAIA

Logan Ellinwood (Captain Shreve, Missouri Valley College, pitcher) — 1-1 record.