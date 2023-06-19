College baseball: No. 1 Wake Forest edges LSU in CWS; Tigers face Tennessee in elimination game Tuesday

The LSU Tigers fell to the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-2 in the Division I College World Series Monday night in Omaha, Neb.

LSU dropped to 1-1 in the tournament. The No. 5 seed Tigers (49-16) face Tennessee (44-21) in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LSU defeated Tennessee 6-3 Saturday. The Vols rallied from a 4-0 deficit and eliminated Stanford 6-4 Monday afternoon.

If the Tigers win, they will get another shot at Wake Forest (53-10) Wednesday at 6.

LSU led 2-0 after five innings. Tigers starter Ty Floyd gave up only two hits and had 10 strikeouts.

But Wake Forest tied it in the sixth. Floyd walked three straight batters to load the bases with no outs and was relieved by Thatcher Hurd.

Brook Wilken singled up the middle, bringing home the Demon Deacons’ first run. The Tigers then turned a double play but a run scored.

LSU failed to capitalize on an opportunity in the top of the eighth.

Tre’ Morgan led off with a double. Former Airline star Hayden Travinski reached on an error, putting runners at first and third.

Cade Beloso hit a grounder down the third base line. Morgan tried to score but was thrown out by third baseman Wilken. LSU challenged the call but it was upheld.

Gavin Dugas then grounded into a double play.

Danny Corona doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning then scored on a single by Bennett Lee. Hurd struck out the final two batters.

LSU went down in order in the top of the ninth.

Wake Forest used four pitchers. Starter Josh Hartle allowed four hits and struck out nine in six innings.

Cole Rolland and Michael Massey both pitched 2/3 of an inning. Camden Minacci, who didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings, got the win.

Hurd allowed three hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Morgan and Tommy White both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lee went 2-for-3.