College baseball: NSU announces 2023 newcomer class

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – There will be plenty of new faces around Brown-Stroud Field this spring.

In addition to a new head coach and a pair of new assistants, the Northwestern State baseball team will welcome a plethora of new players, which first-year head coach Chris Bertrand announced Thursday.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome all of the new members of our family to Demonland,” Bertrand said. “We could not be any more excited to get to work with this group. To these players, we want to thank them for their trust and faith in us in choosing our program. We have assembled people with great talent and character, and we are going to give them everything we have.

“To our fans, we want you to know how confident we are that we have brought tremendous young men and skilled baseball players into our program. We truly feel as though we have assembled the right group of men to compete hard for the Demons. To our staff: Dylan (Belanger), Billy (Henley), Dan (Hlad), Trevor (Wren), T-Mac (Trevor McCune) and Brittany (Goldberg), the amount of work that was put into this construction in such a condensed period of time is nothing short of remarkable. It is truly a pleasure to get to work with such driven and dedicated people. I am forever grateful for their efforts every day. What they do for our program on a daily basis is amazing. With these men and this staff, the future is bright for Demon baseball, and we are fortunate to be a part of it.”

Northwestern State 2023 Signee Class Bio Capsules

Adam Alexis, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-4, 215, Leander, Texas (Leander HS/Western Texas College)

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Western Texas College … pitched in the Texas-New Mexico JUCO All-Star Game in 2022 … struck out 43 in 47 1-3 innings in 11 appearances (10 starts) as a sophomore … went 6-3 in 13 appearances (10 starts) as a freshman … was a first-team academic all-conference selection both seasons … graduated with a 3.62 GPA.

High School: Three-year letterman for coach Matt Grissom’s Lions … went 8-2 with a 2.42 ERA across 55 1-3 innings as a senior, earning District 25-5A Pitcher of the Year honors … was Leander’s Most Outstanding Pitcher and was the Austin Area Coaches Association All-Star Pitcher of the Game … made three starts, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2-3 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his junior season … second-team all-district and district Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, going 6-2 with 2.93 ERA in 43 innings, striking out 49 … three-year academic all-district selection was an academic all-state honoree as a senior … graduated with a 4.45 GPA.

Austin Anderson, RHP/1B, R/R, Fr., 6-1, 200, Haughton, Louisiana (Haughton HS)

High School: Four-year letterman for former NSU pitcher Glenn Maynor’s Buccaneers … first-team all-district as a senior … District 1-5A MVP and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Region 1 Pitcher of the Year as a junior … graduated with a 3.2 GPA.

Personal: Born July 22, 2005 … son of Sasha and Jaimie Anderson … majoring in sport management … life’s ambition is to be successful however it ends up happening.

Christian Bearden, INF, R/R, Fr., 5-9, 170, Wylie, Texas (Wylie HS)

Summer 2023: Played for the North Dallas Baseball Academy in the North Texas FiveTool League.

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Beau Snodgrass’ Pirates … helped Wylie reach the playoffs in both seasons … also lettered in cross country … member of the A Honor Roll and the A-B Honor Roll and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes … graduated with a 3.36 GPA.

Braden Benton, 1B, R/R, Jr., 5-9, 215, Lubbock, Texas (Monterey HS/Paris JC)

Prior to NSU: Played at New Mexico Junior College and Paris Junior College … hit .333 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 39 games as a sophomore … graduated with a 3.8 GPA.

High School: Two-year letterman for coaches Kent Meador and Ralph Ramon’s Plainsmen.

Conner Bivins, RHP, S/R, Jr., 6-1, 170, Denton, Texas (Ryan HS/Odessa College)

Summer 2023: Played for TPA in the Metro Scout League.

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Odessa College … went 1-0 in 12 appearances in 2023 … went 5-1 with a save in 21 appearances in 2022 … struck out 28 hitters in 31 innings … graduated with a 3.57 GPA.

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Brett Warnack’s Raiders … named first-team all-district as a senior … earned district Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore … graduated with a 3.2 GPA.

Caleb Bunch, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-6, 200, Keller, Texas (Covenant Christian/Ranger College)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Thunder Bay Bordercats of the Northwoods League.

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas … went 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA, striking out 76 hitters in 77 2-3 innings as a sophomore … added a save against McLennan …. Went 3-3 with four saves in 26 appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman … struck out 45 batters in 49 2-3 innings.

High School: Lettered two seasons for coach Rob Stramp at Keller High School and Michael Boughton at Covenant Christian … named district Newcomer of the Year and Pitcher of the Year as well as first-team all-state and all-district as a senior at Covenant Christian … three-year basketball letterman for coaches Randall Durant (Keller) and Steve Turner (Covenant Christian) … named district Newcomer of the Year and a second-team all-district performer as a senior … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Daniel Burroway, IF/OF, R/R, Jr., 6-6, 225, League City, Texas (Clear Creek HS/Alvin CC)

Summer 2023: Played for the Batavia Muckdogs in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Prior to NSU: Spent three seasons at Alvin Community College … batted .302 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 47 games in 2023 … had a pair of home runs, seven doubles and 16 RBIs in 32 games in 2022 … graduated with a 3.8 GPA.

High School: Four-sport letterman at Clear Creek High School … earned three letters in baseball for coach Brent Kunefke … lettered one season each in football, basketball and lacrosse.



Brandon Carter, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-0, 225, Downsville, La. (Choudrant HS/Bossier Parish CC)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Acadiana Cane Cutters in the Texas Collegiate League … went 3-0 with 28 strikeouts in 19 2-3 innings, pitching to a 1.37 ERA.

Prior to NSU: Pitched one season each at Colby Community College and at Bossier Parish Community College … struck out 13 batters in his lone season at BPCC … fanned 42 hitters in 30 innings during his freshman season at Colby … graduated with a 3.8 GPA, earning Dean’s List honors.

High School: Lettered two seasons for coach Tony Antley’s Aggies … was a unanimous all-state selection as a senior after hitting .400 with 35 RBIs in 35 games while going 5-0 with 1.03 ERA and five saves while striking out 104 hitters in 52 innings as a senior … helped the Aggies win the state title … also played baseball as a junior during the shortened COVID-19 pandemic-affected season … lettered two seasons for coach Ryan Smith’s basketball team, earning honorable mention all-district and team defensive MVP honors as a senior … was homeschooled his first two years of high school and helped his team reach the state basketball title game as a sophomore and the state semis as a freshman … helped his baseball team reach the state semifinals as a sophomore and quarterfinals as a freshman … graduated with a 4.1 GPA and was the Rotary Club Student of the Month in April 2021 … member of the Principal’s List.

Nick Constantino, SS, R/R, Jr, 5-10, 180, New York, N.Y. (Bridgton Academy/Saint Peter’s)

Summer 2023: Played for the Westchester Heat of the Hudson Valley League.

Prior to NSU: Spent two seasons at Saint Peter’s … appeared in 10 games … had a hit and an RBI against Fairfield as a freshman.

High School: Played one season at Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine … spent his first four years at Ossining High School, winning a league championship as a senior after hitting .355 with a .470 on-base percentage and 23 RBIs … was named a Perfect Game All-Region selection and to the New York Section 1 All-League Team as a senior … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Cade Dauzat, RHP, R/R, Fr., 6-3, 200, Oakdale, La. (Oakdale HS)

High School: Three-sport letterman at Oakdale … played baseball for coach TJ Corey, earning all-district honors as a junior … also lettered in football and basketball.

JD DiPrima, C, So., S/R, 5-10, 175, Omaha, Nebraska (Westside HS/Southeast CC)

Summer 2023: Played for the Nebraska Prospects in the Independence League.

Prior to NSU: Spent one season each at Des Moines Area Community College and Southeast Community College … helped Southeast reach the championship game of the NJCAA Division 1 West District Finals … hit four home runs and stole six bases while driving in 24 runs in 38 games for Southeast.

High School: Lettered for coaches Bob Greco and Ottis Seals in baseball and for Seals and Brett Froendt football for the Warriors … graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Caden Fiveash, RHP, L/R, Jr., 6-0, 185, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall-Heath HS/Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Thunder Bay Bordercats of the Northwoods League.

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa … posted a 6-2 record in 12 appearances as a sophomore, striking out 47 in 48 innings … went 5-1 in 14 appearances (one start) as a freshman, striking out 53 in 55 1-3 innings … Dean’s List student graduated with a 3.64 GPA.

High School: Three-year letterman for coaches Greg Harvey, Steve Arias and Drew Lancaster … helped the Hawks to the 2021 state championship and a final top-10 ranking nationally … pitched to an 0.59 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 35 1-3 inning as a senior … earned state MVP honors and was a first-team all-district infielder as a senior … helped the Hawks to a 10-5 record prior to COVID-19 cutting short his junior season … National Honor Society member had a 4.5 GPA.

Rocco Gump, 3B, L/R, Jr., 6-3, 190, Chandler, Arizona (Seton Catholic Prep/Pima CC)

Prior to NSU: Played one season each at Yavapai Community College and Pima Community College … batted .318 with a home run and 36 Rbis while stealing 13 bases in 2023 for the District 1 champions at Pima … hit .337 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs at Yavapai … graduated with a 3.8 GPA.

High School: Three-year letterman for coach Brian Stephenson’s Sentinels … batted .425 in his prep career … four-year golf letterman for Mark Bakeman … qualified for the state golf tournament all four years … graduated with a 3.6 GPA.

Ethan Hand, SS, R/R, Fr., 6-2, 180, Denham Springs, Louisiana (Denham Springs HS)

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Trave Hopkins’ Yellow Jackets … helped Denham Springs reach the state playoffs as a sophomore and junior … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Bryce Johnson, OF, R/R Jr., 6-3, 210, Pass Christian, Mississippi (McKinney (TX) HS/Northeast Texas CC)

Prior to NSU: Second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore … hit .318 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 36 RBIs while stealing 17 bases as a sophomore … had 13 doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs while stealing 10 bases as a freshman.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Jeremy Price’s Lions … named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American ahead of senior year before hitting .330 with nine home runs, earning all-district honors … was a PG Preseason All-American ahead of his junior season … earned all-district honors in his freshman and sophomore seasons … two-year football letterman … four-year academic all-district pick who worked with special needs children in an art class … graduated with a 3.3 GPA.

Cole Joyner, C, R/R, Jr., 5-10, 190, Shreveport, Louisiana (Byrd HS/Baton Rouge CC)

Prior to NSU: Played one season each at Panola College and Baton Rouge Community College … helped BRCC to a second-place in Region 23 .. ranked second on the team in walks (26) and homered with 13 RBIs … drew 17 walks in 26 games as a freshman at Panola … named to the Dean’s List and the President’s List at Panola, leaving with a 4.0 GPA … finished with a 3.8 GPA at BRCC, earning Dean’s List honors twice.

High School: Three-year letterman for coach Greg Williams’ Yellow Jackets … named first-team all-district, first-team all-city, first-team Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all-region and honorable mention LBCA all-state as a senior … helped lead Byrd to the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A select playoffs and a state runner-up finish as a senior … part of a District 1-5A runner-up team as a sophomore … played football for coach Mike Suggs as a freshman … graduated with a 3.8 GPA and ranked 67th in his senior class … member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Top Jackets, Ducks Unlimited Club and the Stamp Collecting Club.

Clay Jung, OF/UT, L/R, Jr., 6-0, 200, El Campo, Texas (El Campo HS/Murray State College)

Prior to NSU: Played two seasons at Murray State College … helped the Aggies to the 2022 NJCAA Division II World Series as a freshman … batted .329 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBIs as a freshman … batted .309 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 41 RBIs as a sophomore … graduated with a 3.75 GPA, earning Academic All-American honors and was a two-time member of the President’s List.

High School: Two-sport letterman for the Ricebirds … earned first-team all-district honors as a junior … senior year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic … also played football … earned the Academic Excellence honor after graduating with a 3.9 GPA.

Brooks Leonard, INF, R/R, Fr., 6-1, 180, Pierre Part, Louisiana (Ascension Catholic HS)

High School: Three-year letterman in baseball and football … named all-state by both the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association as a senior after hitting .330 and recording a 7-1 record on the mound … also earned first-team all-district and all-metro honors … as a junior, batted .382 and went 9-1 on the mound en route to earning first-team all-state honors from the LSWA and LBCA … also notched first-team all-region honors from the LBCA and was the first-team all-district shortstop and a first-team all-district pitcher … hit .350 as a sophomore, earning first-team all-district outfield honors and second-team all-parish acclaim … was a three-time first-team all-district wide receiver and earned two all-parish honors in football … member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society … earned a spot on the LHSAA’s composite Academic All-State Team after graduating with a 3.8 GPA and earning the Academic Excellence honor.

Bryce Leonard, RHP/INF, R/R, Fr., 5-11, 185, Pierre Part, Louisiana (Ascension Catholic HS)

High School: Three-year letterman for coaches Gee Cassard’s Bulldogs … named first-team all-state by both the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association as a senior after hitting .410 and going 7-1 on the mound with a 1.70 ERA and 82 strikeouts … also earned LHSAA All-Star honors, LBCA all-region, all-metro, district MVP and all-district honors … was the Star of Stars Male Athlete of the Year winner as a junior after hitting .379 and going 6-3 on the mound with 80 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA … named all-district as a pitcher and third baseman, all-parish, all-metro and first-team all-state by both the LSWA and LBCA … honorable mention LSWA all-state pick as a sophomore, hitting. 413 and going 3-2 on the mound … also earned first-team all-district honors (3B), all-region and all-parish and second-team all-district honors as a pitcher … team went 75-18 in his three seasons and reached the state title game his senior year … four-year football letterman helped the Bulldogs go 46-8 in four seasons … as a senior, was an honorable mention all-state pitc, the all-parish and district Offensive MVP and the all-metro quarterback … set the school record with 73 career touchdown passes and added 12 rushing scores for Chris Sanders’ Bulldogs … graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was an LHSAA Academic All-State selection … member of the National Honor Society and was the vice president of the Beta Club … earned the academic excellence award.

Lane Lusk, OF, R/R, Fr., 5-10, 190, Watson, Louisiana (Live Oak HS)

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Jesse Cassard’s Eagles … named first-team all-state, district MVP and first-team all-district as a senior after slashing .449/.500/.642 and driving in 28 runs … first-team all-district choice as a junior after slashing .333/.375/.415 and driving in 25 runs … scored 78 runs in his two seasons as Live Oak went a combined 57-18 and reached at least the second round of the playoffs each year … graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

Dylan Marionneaux, RHP, R/R, 6-2, 155, Zachary, Louisiana (Zachary HS)

High School: Two-sport letterman for the Broncos … pitched two seasons for Jacob Fisher … first-team all-district, all-metro and a Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Star as a senior, going 6-4 on the mound with a 1.18 ERA and .181 opponent batting average … first-team all-district pitcher as a junior, going 6-3 for the district champs that reached the state quarterfinals … graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Alejandro Marquez, RHP, S/R, Jr., 6-1, 210, Richmond, Texas (William B. Travis HS/Western Texas College)

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Western Texas College … pitched 113 innings in his Westerner career … went 4-3 as a freshman, making 10 starts among his 14 appearances … started his sophomore season with three straight quality starts, allowing six earned runs across 17 2-3 innings and striking out 12 in those starts … named academic all-conference and graduated with 3.44 GPA.

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Rick Grimm’s Tigers … graduated with a 3.96 GPA.

Christian Meiki, C, L/R, Fr., 6-0, 180, Shreveport, Louisiana (Captain Shreve HS)

High School: Lettered for coach Todd Sharp’s Gators … member of the Beta Club, the Key Club, Swamp Medics, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society … graduated with a 4.4167 GPA.

Josh Miller, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-1, 195, Ruston, Louisiana (Ruston HS/Bossier Parish CC)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Colorado Springs Cagerats of the Rocky Mountain Baseball League.

Prior to NSU: Played two seasons at Bossier Parish Community College … struck out 28 in 35 2-3 innings across 15 appearances (six starts) as a sophomore.

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Toby White’s Bearcats … earned first-team all-district honors as a catcher in his senior year after hitting .400 as Ruston went 26-10 … second-team all-district pitcher as a sophomore, posting a 2.10 ERA as the Bearcats produced a 29-9 record.

Aidan Newton, RHP, L/R, Jr., 6-3, 215, Calgary, Alberta (Notre Dame HS/Lethbridge College)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Lethbridge Bulls of the Western Canadian Baseball League.

Prior to NSU: Pitched at Lethbridge College … named second-team All-CCBC as a starting pitcher … earned academic all-conference honors and graduated with a 3.4 GPA.

High School: Played volleyball at Notre Dame High School and was team captain as a senior … played four seasons with the Calgary Cubs organization and JM Elite baseball … honor roll student graduated with 3.0 GPA.

Tyler Nichol, RHP, S/R, Jr., 5-9, 165, Belle Chasse, La. (Archbishop Shaw HS/Coppin State)

Summer 2023: Pitched for the Wausau Woodchucks of the Northwoods League.

Prior to NSU: Pitched three seasons at Coppin State … was part of the 2022 MEAC champions that reached the Greenville Regional … started a regional game against Coastal Carolina … struck out 150 in 149 1-3 career innings at Coppin State.

High School: Lettered four years for coaches Kirk Bullinger and Doug Faust … played three seasons of football for coaches Scott Bairnsfather and Tommy Conners … was named a team captain … graduated with a 4.37 GPA … member of the National Honor Society Executive Board, the Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society and the Student Government Executive Board and was a Shaw Ambassador.

Johnny Pecora, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-2, 227, South Barrington, Illinois (Barrington HS/Southeast CC)

Prior to NSU: Pitched one season each at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska and Triton Community College in River Grove, Illinois … struck out 10 hitters in 4 2-3 innings at Southeast … 4.0 student earned first-team NJCAA Academic All-American honors and was part of the NJCAA Region 9 champion and NJCAA Western District runner-up … saw action as an outfielder and as a pitcher in 2022 at Triton.

High School: Two-sport athlete at Barrington High School … lettered one season in baseball and football … helped the baseball team go 28-7, win the conference and division titles and reach the state playoffs … helped Barrington go unbeaten in the Myrtle Beach Tournament … helped the football team win its conference and division titles … senior season of baseball was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic … was selected to the school’s PE Leaders program his final two years … graduated with a 3.49 GPA.

Cade Pregeant, IF, R/R, Jr., 5-6, 155, Laplace, Louisiana (St. Charles Catholic/Delgado CC)

Summer 2023: Played for the New Orleans Boosters in the New Orleans Boosters League.

Prior to NSU: Played two seasons at Delgado Community College … earned all-region honors as a sophomore after hitting .373 and driving in 47 runs with a 24-to-13 walk-to-strikeout ration, helping the Dolphins to a regional and super regional championship … graduated with a 3.27 GPA.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Wayne Stein’s Comets … was the district MVP and an all-state, all-metro and all-region selection as a senior … earned all-district honors as a sophomore and a junior … helped St. Charles Catholic when the state title as a sophomore … also lettered four years in football for coach Frank Monica … graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Colin Rains, OF, R/R, Fr., 6-2, 205, Haughton, Louisiana (Haughton HS)

High School: Lettered three seasons for former NSU pitcher Glenn Maynor’s Buccaneers … helped the Bucs reach the state playoffs all three years … as a senior, batted .352 with five triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs … batted .436 with 19 doubles, a home run and 35 RBIs as a junior … batted .333 with four home runs as a sophomore … three-year football letterman threw for 4,903 yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns for Jason Brotherton’s football team … helped Haughton reach the state football playoffs each season … honor roll student graduated with a 3.96 GPA.

Kevin Robinson, RHP, R/R, Fr., 6-2, 200, Shreveport, Louisiana (C.E. Byrd HS)

High School: Two-year letterman for coach Greg Williams’ Yellow Jackets … set single-season school records for wins (10), innings pitched (77), complete games (7) and batters faced (323) as a senior, earning honorable mention all-state honors … named the Shreveport-Bossier Journal’s All-Metro MVP and first-team pitcher as well as first-team all-district and first-team Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all-region as a senior … batted .340 with a .940 OPS, 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 40 RBIs as a senior … went 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA in 21 innings as a junior, striking out 15 and walking just four batters … Byrd reached the state quarterfinals in both of his seasons … four-year member of the Gusher yearbook staff, holding positions as the sports editor and as a photographer … First Priority Student Leader was a member of the Quill and Scroll National Honor Society and earned the Presidential Service Award and the 2023 JOBBA Masonic Lodge Honesty and Integrity Award … graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

Zach Schoenborn, C, L/R, Fr., 6-1, 205, Bossier City, Louisiana (Parkway HS)

High School: Lettered for four different head coaches while with the Panthers … named first-team all-district as a senior … first-team all-district selection and honorable mention all-state pick as a junior … member of the National Honor Society … graduated with a 3.96 GPA.

John Shahrdar, RHR, R/R, Jr., 6-1, 185, Shreveport, Louisiana (Loyola College Prep/Baton Rouge CC)

Prior to NSU: Lettered two seasons at Baton Rouge Community College … worked a team-high 60 innings – including a complete game — as a sophomore … tossed a complete game struck out 31 in 26 2-3 innings as a freshman.

High School: Four-year baseball letterman for coach Jeff Hulett’s Flyers … named honorable mention all-state and district MVP as a senior … earned first-team all-district honors two other times … helped the Flyers set a school record with 27 wins as a sophomore … two-year soccer letterman, who was a first-team all-district selection once … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Samuel Stephenson, INF, R/R, Jr., 5-9, 165, Springdale, Ark. (Har-Ber HS/Arkansas Tech)

Summer 2023: Played for the Bootleggers in the Natural State Collegiate League, helping them finish as the league runner-up.

Prior to NSU: Spent three seasons at Arkansas Tech … second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, slashing .392/.473/.523 with three home runs … slashed .455/.518/.556 in conference play as the Wonderboys reached the Missouri Southern Regional … slashed .331/.433/.403 as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and posted a conference slash line of .314/.433/.372 … Dean’s List student had a 3.4 GPA.

High School: Three-year letterman for coaches Ron Bradley and Dustin Helmkamp … helped lead the Wildcats to a state title in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019 … as a senior, batted .417 with a .611 on-base percentage in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season … as a junior, batted .262 but posted a .500 on-base percentage …

Parker Thomas, RHP, R/R, Jr., 6-4, 210, Marion, Texas (Samuel Clemens HS/Southeast CC)

Prior to NSU: Pitched two seasons at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska … struck out 11 batters in 8 1-3 innings across five appearances as a sophomore … fanned 46 hitters in 25 1-3 innings, picking up one save in his freshman season at Southeast … appeared in two games at the University of Mary in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

High School: Lettered one season for coach Eric Zimmerman’s Buffaloes … graduated with a 3.3 GPA.

Balin Valentine, OF/2B, R/R, Jr., 5-10, 190, Abliene, Texas (Wylie HS/Brookhaven CC)

Summer 2023: Played for the DFW Twins in the Five Tool DFW League, batting .560.

Prior to NSU: Two-time all-conference selection for the Blazers … hit .323 with 16 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 18 RBIs in 36 games in 2023 … batted .396 with three home runs, 32 RBIs and 19 stolen bases as a freshman … graduated with a 3.1 GPA.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Clay Martin’s Bulldogs … first-team all-district shortstop after hitting .390 as a senior and helping Wylie to a 27-7 record and a fourth-round playoff appearance … helped the Bulldogs reach the state playoffs in his freshman and sophomore seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his junior season … three-year football letterman was a first-team all-district quarterback after throwing for 30 touchdowns as a senior … graduated with a 3.3 GPA.

Daniel Young, OF, L/L, Sr., 6-2, 207, North Zulch, Texas (Madisonville HS/Nebraska)

Summer 2023: Played for the Normal Cornbelters of the Prospect League.

Prior to NSU: Played two seasons at Tyler Junior College and one season at Nebraska … appeared in six games for the Huskers … named to the 2022 Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll … played in 95 games at Tyler JC … had 14 career doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 72 RBIs in his JUCO career … slashed .272/.414/.516 and hit nine doubles and 12 home runs while driving in 56 runs as a sophomore … has a 3.4 GPA.

High School: Played four seasons for coach Adam Borgfeld’s Mustangs … helped lead Madisonville to back-to-back district titles and a conference crown as a utility player.