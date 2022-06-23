College baseball: Ole Miss ends Arkansas’ season in pitchers’ duel

Dylan Delucia pitched a four-hitter as Ole Miss ended Arkansas’ season with a 2-0 victory in the College World Series on Thursday afternoon in Omaha, Neb.

Ole Miss (40-23) will face Oklahoma (45-22) in the best-of-3 finals starting Saturday. Arkansas finished 46-21.

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall went 0-for-4, but he was just one of the Razorbacks who had trouble against Delucia.

Delucia (8-2) threw just 113 pitches of which 71 were strikes. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven.

All four of the Razorbacks’ hits were singles.

Arkansas’ Connor Noland (8-6) also pitched an outstanding game, allowing seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Stovall got his bat on the ball in all four at-bats. He grounded out three times and popped up once.

A freshman first baseman, Stovall batted .360 (9-of-25) in his first College World Series. In 11 postseason games he he .429.

He finished the season just a tad below .300 (59-of-200, .295) after entering the postseason hitting.252. He had eight doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI.

He made just two errors.