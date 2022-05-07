College baseball: Outstanding BPCC season ends with loss in South Region tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers’ outstanding 2022 season came to a close Saturday with a 15-4 loss to No. 1 seed San Jacinto College in an elimination game of the Region XIV South Region Tournament in Houston.

The No. 2 seed Cavs closed the season 35-18-1. The win total was the most in a season since 2003.

San Jacinto improved to 39-18.

Saturday’s game went five innings because of the run rule.

BPCC led 2-0 after two innings. But San Jacinto took control in the bottom of the third with six runs then added nine in the fourth.

BPCC’s Kameron Edwards went 2-for-2 with a double. Cole Ketzner went 2-for-3 with a double.

Alejandro Carzola hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth.

San Jacinto had 13 hits. Alan Shibley hit two home runs and also had a double.