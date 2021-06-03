College baseball: Ruston Regional sold out

By Tyler Hotz, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that the Ruston Regional has sold out of its entire inventory of all-session tickets available to the general public heading into the historic weekend for the Bulldogs.

Starting Friday at 11 a.m., Louisiana Tech students or any student of a participating institution with a valid University ID can purchase a single session ticket ($5).

Only a limited number of student single session tickets will be available and must be purchased at the box office at JC Love Field. The process for these student tickets will remain consistent throughout the tournament (sales will open at 11 a.m. each day at the box office of JC Love Field).

Fans who purchased left field patio and right field berm passes are encouraged to bring their own chairs as no bleachers will be available in this area. Fans are reminded that no outside food or drink is allowed into the stadium and individuals who have purchased passes to the left field patio will be under the same guidelines.

Limited concessions will be available in both the right field berm and left field patio areas. Fans who have right field berm area tickets have access to all concession areas within the stadium (left field patio pass holders will not have access into the stadium).

Fans are reminded that there is a clear bag policy at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park that will be enforced. No pets are allowed.

— Featured photo by Tom Morris