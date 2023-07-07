College baseball: School-record nine BPCC players sign with Division I schools

A school record nine players from BPCC’s 2023 team have signed with Division I schools.

Three Cavaliers signed with Division II schools.

Here are the Division I signees.

Alejandro Cazorla, Dayton — Cazorla was a first-team all-conference performer in 2022 when he hit .392 and had six home runs, 12 doubles, four triples and 23 stolen bases. He suffered a season-ending injury in the fall and took a medical redshirt in 2023. A gifted centerfielder, many Division I schools followed his rehab process because of his all-around offense.

Josh Miller, Northwestern State — The former Ruston High standout Miller pitched 35 innings with a 5.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

Sonny Rao, Northwestern University (Chicago) —

A South Florida transfer. he hit .322 with nine home runs.12 doubles and 58 RBI RBI while earning all-conference honors. He is the first junior college athlete signed by Northwestern.

Brandon Carter, Northwestern State — The Choudrant product threw 18 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Dre Amaral, Alabama State — A gifted infielder, he hit .303 with three home runs and 11 stolen bases

Simon Grinberg, Eastern Kentucky — Grinberg suffered a season-ending injury that limited his 2023 campaign. In 2022, he hit .303 with 10 home runs and seven doubles. EKU is managed by Shreveport native Chris Prothro.

Kameron Edwards, Lindenwood University — A two-year starter and first-team all-conference in 2023, he hit .368 with eight doubles, three home runs and 30 RBI. He had 19 stolen bases.

Jackson Schwank, Central Arkansas — He pitched 21 innings with 20 strikeouts and two saves.

Brando Leroux, Florida Atlantic — A first-team all-conference selection, he hit .353 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 52 RBI while playing elite defense at shortstop.

Here are the Division II signees.

Jeb Drewery, Delta State — A Texas State transfer, he pitched 34 innings with 24 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.41.

Connor Crowson, Montavello State — A two-year starter and all-conference selection, he hit .360 with 11 doubles and four home runs.

Seth Gurr, Montavello State — A two-year all-conference selection, he had a career record of 15-3 with 91 strikeouts and a 5.03 ERA.