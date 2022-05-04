College baseball: Seven BPCC players make all-conference team; Cavs begin postseason play Friday in Houston

Bossier Parish Community College’s Zach St. Pierre has been named Pitcher of the Year on the Region XIV North All-Conference Team.

St. Pierre (9-3) has 98 strikeouts in 74 innings with a 3.0 ERA. The Southern Arkansas commit was selected to the first team for the second straight year. He is the school’s career strikeouts leader.

Freshman catcher Cole Ketzner, freshman shortstop Mason Hammonds and freshman centerfielder Alejandro Carzola were also named to the first team.

Ketzner, a two-time first-team selection and South Alabama commit, is batting .404 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 53 RBI.

Hammonds, a two-time first-team selection and Tarleton State commit, has a .399 average and .970 fielding percentage.

Carzola is hitting .381 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 stolen bases. His 81 hits rank in the top 15 in the NJCAA.

Freshman third baseman Connor Crowson, sophomore infielder Gavin Baird and freshman pitcher Seth Gurr were second-team selections.

Crowson is batting .331 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 44 RBI.

Gurr is 9-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 64 innings.

Baird, an Eastern Kentucky commit, is batting .374 with 16 doubles and a .484 on-base percentage

BPCC finished the regular season 35-16-1 overall and 23-13 in the conference,

The No. 2 seed Cavs begin play in the four-team Region XIV North Region tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Wharton Community College (35-20) at John Ray Harrison Field at Andy Pettitte Park in Houston.

No. 1 seed San Jacinto (38-17) faces No. 4 Tyler Junior College (33-22) in the opener at 2.

The double-elimination tournament continues through Sunday.

BPCC’s 35 wins were the most since 2003.

In Bobby Gilliam’s five years as head coach, the Cavs have had three winning seasons and three postseason appearances. Before Gilliam became head coach, BPCC had only one winning season dating back to 203.

The Cavs were led by their potent offense in the regular season. BPCC hit 341 as a team, the second highest average in the region. The Cavs led the region with 52 home runs and ranked second in runs scored with 447 runs.

Other contributors to the Cavs’ success include first baseman Justin Breen (.307, nine home runs, 13 doubles, 44 RBI), catcher Simon Grinberg (nine home runs, 10 doubles), starting pitcher Caden Griffin (6-1 in 45 innings and relief pitcher Trevor Wall (3.5 ERA in 46 innings).