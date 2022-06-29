College baseball: Several former BPCC players fared well at the NCAA Division I level last season

College baseball: Several former BPCC players fared well at the NCAA Division...

Several former BPCC players had succes st the NCAA Division I level last season.

— Beau Ross (Many, Tarleton State): A relief pitcher, he made 19 appearances and had a 5.21 era.

— Justin Lawson (Winnfield, N.C. State): He had 41 strikeouts in 38 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season.

— Garret Felix (Acadiana, Nicholls State): He led the team in hitting with a .303 average. He had eight doubles and five home runs.

— Ron Franklin (Rummel, Eastern Kentucky): He was the every day centerfielder, accumulating 45 starts. He had 10 doubles and seven home runs. Eastern Kentucky’s head coach is Captain Shreve alumni Chris Prothro. The Colonels were 38-20.

— Daniel Shafer (Willis, Texas; UTSA): An All-Conference closer for BPCC, he had five saves with a 3.21 ERA in 27 innings and a dominant .137 batting avg against.

— Zane Morehouse (Dawson, Texas; University of Texas): A member of the 2019 BPCC team, he had 43 strikeouts in 39 innings.threw 39 innings. He threw one inning in the College World Series.

— Kanin Dodge (Teurlings Catholic; Stephen F Austin):

A member of the 2019 BPCC team, he started the first 20 games of the season and .306 before a season-ending hand injury that required surgery.

Five Cavs are headed to four-year schools next season.

— Sean Goodwin (Niceville, Fla.; Florida Atlantic): Goodwin transferred from Tennessee to BPCC. Battling injuries, he only threw 10 innings last season but his mid-90s fastball made him a coveted prospect. He is playing in the Major League Draft this summer.

— Gavin Baird (Angleton, Texas; Eastern Kentucky): An All-Conference selection, he batted .365 with 16 doubles with a .476 on-base percentage on base.

— Mason Hammonds ( Lindale, Texas; Tarleton State): A first-team team All-Conference shortstop both of his seasons at BPCC, he hit .397 with 12 doubles in 2022. He is playing in the Major League Draft league this summer.

— Cole Ketzner ( Magnolia, Texas; South Alabama): A two-time first-team All-Conference selection, he hit .401 with 24 doubles and seven home runs last season. He is expected expected to play first, catcher and DH.

— Zach St Pierre (Allen, Texas, Southern Arkansas): The Pitcher of the Year in Region 14, he posted an 8-4 record and had a .280 ERA. He struck out 110 and walked only 25 in 83 innings. There is a chance that he will be selected in the MLB Draft or sign with a Major League team next month.

— The above information is courtesy of BPCC Head Coach Bobby Gilliam