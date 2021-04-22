College baseball: St. Pierre leads BPCC to series-opening victory over NTCC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish starting pitcher Zachary St. Pierre struck out 11 batters over 8 2/3 innings to lead the Cavaliers to a 5-2 win over the Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Thursday at the BPCC Baseball Field.

In his longest outing of the season, St. Pierre, a sophomore from Allen, Texas, scattered five hits and allowed just two runs, only one of which was earned.

After giving up a leadoff home run to Luke McBride in the fourth, St. Pierre retired 12 straight Eagles. It wasn’t until NTCC’s Jake Chapman led off the eighth with a double that St. Pierre allowed an Eagle to reach base.

McBride would come around to score the Eagles’ second run when Jett Forrest’s hard hit ground ball got past BPCC second baseman Garrett Felix and into right-center field.

Daniel Shafer came on in relief of St. Pierre in the ninth with runners at first and second and threw one pitch to Chapman, who fouled out to BPCC first baseman Andrew Mills to end the game. The one-pitch save was Shafer’s fifth of the season.

The Cavaliers jumped on the Eagles in the bottom of the first inning when Cole Ketzner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored Felix, who had reached on a walk. Mason Hammonds would score on Dylan Watts’ fielder’s choice to give BPCC the early 2-0 lead.

BPCC would make it 3-0 in the second when Gavin Baird doubled home Ron Franklin, who led off the inning with a single.

The Cavaliers got their final two runs in the fourth when Gabriel Cabrera tripled off the right-field wall to score Felix, who reached on a single. Cabrera would make it 5-1 when he scored on Mills’ grounder that was misplayed by Eagles’ shortstop McBride.

With the win, BPCC improves to 17-18 overall and 10-12 in Region XIV, while the loss drops NTCC to 13-24 overall and 8-16 in region play. The two teams will complete the series with a doubleheader on Sunday in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.