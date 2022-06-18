College baseball: Stovall has two hits, four RBI as Arkansas routs Stanford in CWS opener

College baseball: Stovall has two hits, four RBI as Arkansas routs Stanford...

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall had two hits and four RBI as the Arkansas Razorbacks routed No. 2 seed Stanford 17-2 in the first round of the Men’s College World Series Saturday in Omaha, Neb.

Arkansas (43-19) faces Ole Miss (38-22), a 5-1 winner over No. 14 Auburn, at 6 p.m. Monday.

Stovall’s one-out, two-RBI single in the top of the eighth gave Arkansas an 11-1 lead. He drove in two more runs with a single in the ninth and scored the game’s final run.

The Razorbacks finished with 21 hits. Catcher Michael Turner went 4-of-6.

Arkansas starter Connor Noland allowed six hits and walked only one in 7 2/3 innings.