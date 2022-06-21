College baseball: Stovall hits home run but Arkansas falls to Ole Miss in College World Series

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall hit a home run but the Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first loss in the Men’s College World Series, falling to Ole Miss 13-5 Monday evening in Omaha, Neb.

Arkansas (43-20) faces Auburn (43-21), which eliminated Stanford 6-2 Monday, in an elimination game Tuesday at 6.

Ole Miss (39-22) and Oklahoma (44-22) are the only undefeated teams left. If Arkansas defeats Auburn, the Razorbacks will get another shot at Ole Miss on Wednesday at 6.

Stovall, a freshman first baseman, went 2-for-4 with three RBI. He is 3-for-8 with seven RBI in two games.

With Arkansas already down 4-0, Stovall drove in the Razorbacks’ first run with a groundout to first base in the bottom of the second.

Arkansas scored two more runs to get within one.

But the Razorbacks didn’t score again until Stovall hit a two-run homer over the right field wall in the bottom of the ninth.

Stovall also had a leadoff single in the seventh but was left stranded at first. Arkansas had eight hits in the game.

Ole Miss had 13 hits, including two home runs. Arkansas used seven pitchers.