College baseball: Tech announces Conference USA Tournament ticket prices

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech Athletics announced the ticket prices and timeline for the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Tournament on Friday.

The tournament will take place May 26-30 in the newly-built J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The stadium will be operating at 100 percent capacity to allow fans the opportunity to enjoy a week full of competitive baseball.

LA Tech and C-USA baseball fans can purchase an all-tournament pass to attend up to 15 games for $175. The all-tournament tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 11, at 9 a.m. CT.

Fans can also purchase individual session and day passes for the tournament online beginning on Sunday, May 23. Games played on Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, will be split into morning and evening sessions with each session consisting of two games. Chairback seats for a session can be purchased for $30 and tickets in the right field berm will be available at $20.

Those who purchase tickets for the right field berm are encouraged to bring their own chair.

Fans can purchase full-day passes for games played on Friday, May 28, or Saturday, May 29, at $30 for a chairback and $20 for the right field berm.

Tickets for the championship game on May 30 will be priced at $20 for a chairback and $15 for the right field berm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631 or by visiting LATechSports.com/Tickets.

Students from every school competing can show their student ID at the J.C. Love Field Box Office to receive a $10 ticket for the right field berm per each session of the tournament.

Fans can purchase an all-tournament parking pass for $25 if purchased with an all-tournament pass. Regular parking will be $10 a day in the lot located across from J.C. Love Field. Parking passes can be purchased at the same time as tickets by calling the Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631 or by visiting LATechSports.com/Tickets.